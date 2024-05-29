Moana and Maui Set Off on a New Adventure in First Trailer For Moana 2

Disney

Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprise their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively, as they reunite for "an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers."

On Wednesday, Walt Disney Animation Studios dropped the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, with Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reprising their roles as Moana and demigod Maui, respectively.

The new footage shows the duo -- along with their pals Pua and Heihei -- embarking on a new adventure at sea.

According to a Disney press release, Moana 2 follows Moana and Maui as they reunite "three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers."

"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced," the logline adds.

The animated musical is directed by by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino. Unlike the first film, which included songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina, and Opetaia Foa'i, Moana 2 features music by Grammy-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, along with Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina.

Moana 2 is a follow-up to the beloved 2016 film, which was well-received by critics and fans alike. The film grossed nearly $250 million at the US box office, and earned a total of $687.2 million worldwide.

In February, Disney surprised fans when it announced Moana 2 as it was initially planned as a Disney+ series.

The sequel is separate from the previously announced live-action adaptation, which will feature Johnson as Maui. However, Cravalho will not be reprising her role for that film.