Cher Speaks Out Following Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards' Fight With Travis Scott in Cannes

Cher is sticking by her man!

The 78-year-old took to social media Saturday where she broke her silence over her boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards' scuffle with Travis Scott at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

"I'm Proud of Alexander," the "Believe" singer tweeted. "He Didn't Start The fight Against 2 Men,... He finished it, Gotta Love Him."

Cher's message of support for the music exec, 38, comes after he and Scott got into a fight May 24 while at an after party following the festival's annual amfAR Gala.

Video captured by an onlooker in attendance shows a chaotic scene with drinks flying in the air as a few men swung at each other. People appeared to frantically moving out of the way when security personnel intervened to break up the fight.

The DJ at the party quickly halted the music, repeatedly shouting "Stop!" over the microphone in an attempt to restore order.

Edwards also spoke to TMZ following the incident, where he said that things were "all good" after touching back down in Los Angeles.

While he didn't dive into the details, AE made it clear that he didn't want to be involved in any more drama -- or any more fights either.

"I don't got no hard feelings. It is what it is. It went how it went. That's it," he told TMZ. "I don't want to fight. I don't initiate that s--t."

Edwards added, "I'm going to protect myself and my people."

As for whether he's spoken to Scott following the fight, Edwards said no, but noted that the Cactus Jack rapper "got the message."

He also shared Cher's take on things, which wasn't too dissimilar to her recent tweet. Invoking a line from rapper Future's track, "GTA," AE said, "Whatever I'm with, my b---h with it too," before playfully softening the lyric to "woman" out of respect his partner of nearly two years.

