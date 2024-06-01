Gigi and Bella Hadid Donate $1 Million to Palestine Relief and Humanitarian Efforts Amid Conflict

Getty

The supermodel sisters, who boast Palestinian heritage, are distributing the funds amongst four organizations that support relief and humanitarian efforts in the area.

Gigi and Bella Hadid are teaming up to help support children and families in Palestine.

The above-listed organizations support humanitarian aid like food and medical programs, assist displaced families, and provide psychological services amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has been raging in the area following Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. The attack resulted in the death of more than 1,200 Israeli citizens, with more than 200 others taken hostage, per Reuters.

Israel responded with a brutal ground and air campaign along the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 36,000 people, mostly civilians, since October.

Gigi and Bella, whose father, real estate developer, Mohamed Hadid, was born in Palestine, have been outspoken about their support for the region, before and since the events of Oct. 7.

Bella most recently made a statement during her recent trip to the Cannes Film Festival last month, where she wore a Keffiyeh dress,

Explaining its significance to her followers, Bella wrote, "Palestine on my mind, in my blood and on my heart. Always… While I still have to go to work , even through this horror, to wear our culture makes me a proud Palestinian & I want the world to continue to see Palestine, wherever we go."

"I want to highlight designers that have highlighted the Palestinian cause through the years. This is a Keffiyeh dress, made by #michaelandhushi @hushi5 in 2001," She continued, giving a special shoutout to the designer who first made the archival outfit in 2001. "A beautiful way to represent the history, labor of love, resilience and, most importantly, the art of historic Palestinian embroidery."

Bella also used the moment to speak on the ongoing situation in Gaza and why the Keffiyeh -- traditionally worn as a scarf -- holds such cultural significance in the region.

"If you don’t know what’s happening right now in Gaza, watch my stories (and find other accounts leading to Palestinians on the ground) and please educate yourself on the on going occupation and genocide that is happening RIGHT NOW in Gaza. Do not be desensitized to the horror that is being endured by the Palestinian people. (Go to my highlights of 2024🇵🇸.)," Bella implored. "While you do that, I will show you about a beautiful part of our culture. The Keffiyeh."

She continued, breaking down the various themes found of the Palestinian Keffiyeh, "Olive leaves: Strength, resilience, perseverance. Fishnet: The larger part of the of the keffiyeh is the fishnet pattern which resembles the fishnet, and the relationship between the Palestinian fisherman and the sea. It symbolizes abundance and grace."

"To many of us the sea also means Freedom, Bella went on to share. "Especially to Palestinians living in the West Bank, and have no access to the sea, due to restricted movement. Sea Waves: Resemble the strength, and resilience of our communities which persevered after 73 years under military occupation and oppression ... Bold: Represents the trade routes going through Palestine which played a vital role in carving the history and rich and diverse culture of our communities."

"With that being said …. ALL EYES ON RAFAH," she added, concluding her explainer.

Gigi, meanwhile, has shared her support across her Instagram Stories and feed, penning a November post which reads in part, "I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation. It's a responsibility I hold daily."