90 Day Fiancé's Liz Woods Reveals Whether She and Big Ed Will Get Back Together After Calling Off Wedding

ET / TLC

"I think that Ed is a good friend, I don't think he's a good partner," Liz said of her on-and-off relationship with the '90 Day Fiancé' star.

90 Day Fiancé's Liz Woods is opening up about her split from Big Ed.

Liz sat down with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where she discussed Ed calling off their wedding without even talking to her, and shared where they stand now.

While it appeared it was a fight over taco pasta that was the last straw for the on-again off-again couple, Liz told ET it was actually about defending her daughter, Riley.

"My side of the story is basically, like, I started sticking up for myself to stick up for my daughter," Liz said, noting that a lot was going on that night. "Ed was supposed to watch my daughter, I was taking my real estate test and then just was a lot coming home to like, no help cleaning the house, intoxicated family members over, calling my daughter a baby over taco pasta and then me defending her and then sticking up for her and then me kind of getting chewed out for it, so there is a lot that happened on taco pasta night."

Despite the blowup, Liz said at the time she still wanted it to work out with Ed, even after he coldly called off the wedding without telling her.

As for when she found out, Liz said she only learned the wedding was off when their officiant called her to say he was sorry, calling the experience "traumatizing."

"I think once you get comfortable in a situation, it's hard to leave," she told ET. "You have to understand too, I left a partnership. I gave up an apartment here. I was actually paying rent on an apartment still out here to make sure I kind of had a backup in case something didn't happen ... it kind of was a lot thrown in my face."

"I stayed in this relationship because I just feel like Ed and I were attacked and bullied so much in our relationship that they think that our love wasn't real, and it really was, so I just wanted to fight for that and also I wanted to, like, fight for him," she continued. "I don't know why I wanted to stay with him, but I also know that I am a people pleaser and I just invested so much into him."

She added, "People are like, 'Oh, are you with him because you are a gold digger, do you need money?' Mind you, I've worked; I'm the only one who worked throughout our whole three-and-a-half-year relationship. Ed did not have a job when I met him."

When it comes to if the pair will ever get back together, Liz said that's a big no. In fact, she's not even interested in being friends with him.

"I don't see myself ever getting back with Ed. I actually don't ever see myself being friends with Ed," Liz, who first started dating the reality star in 2021, maintained. "We had our closure at the tell-all and that's where it needs to stay. ... He's just a closed chapter, you know? I don't really have words for him."

These days, Liz has moved on and is continuing to heal.

"I have put so many boundaries down and I don't let people cross those anymore for me," she said, before dishing on the new man in her life.

Finding out Ed was her ex, was a lot for her new boyfriend to take in, but Liz said he's been "nothing but like a blanket" for her as she starts this new chapter in her life,

"He said if I ever speak to you the way that Ed has ever spoken to you, you better go tell my family and walk away from me right away," Liz told ET. "He said I don't ever have to worry about feeing the way that I did and that he'll always grow with me as a person, and he's actually been by my side and allowed me to heal and grow as a person without asking me to change one thing. He's allowed me to go through every emotion."

Ed, meanwhile had some doubts about their relationship in his conversation with the outlet, noting that he felt Liz had some issues she still needed to fix.

Ed told ET in part, "I mean I'm happy for her ... just my concern is we all have things that we need to work on and deal with and if we don't, they're gonna rear their ugly head and that's my fear is that it's not gonna-- it won't last because Liz will not have dealt with the same things that I have to deal with."

Liz's retort: "Don't give advice if you can't take your own advice. I don't appreciate those comments. I think he needs to take that self-reflection."