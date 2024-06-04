16-Year-Old Boy Walked Six Miles to Kill Teen at Sleepover with Scythe In 'Violent and Premeditated Attack': Sheriff

Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Sheriffs release photos of the alleged murder weapons, which the suspect said he ordered online days before attacking the deceased and another adult victim.

A 16-year-old Florida teen is under arrest after allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death -- and injuring an adult -- during a sleepover the latter was hosting.

Alexander Warren Hernandez has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Connor Michael Gill. He was also hit with charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and armed burglary.

The incident went down around 10pm on Saturday, June 1 in Wildwood, Florida. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Hernandez "arrived unannounced" to a sleepover Gill was having at his home and "banged" on the door before forcing himself into the residence.

"The juvenile victim went to unlock the door when the suspect gained entry into the home. Upon entry, the suspect stabbed the juvenile victim and threatened a third victim," said the Sheriff's office. "The adult victim came to inspect what was going on and was also stabbed by the suspect."

Emergency services treated both stabbing victims at the scene, before they were airlifted to hospitals nearby. Gill was pronounced dead three hours later, around 1:19am.

Authorities say the suspect was known to the victim; Hernandez allegedly fled on foot but was taken into custody that evening. Per sheriffs, both the victim and suspect "had withdrawn from Sumter County Schools and were being home schooled."

In a video shared to the Sheriff's Facebook page, Undersheriff Pat Breeden revealed the two weapons allegedly used in the attack -- one appears to be a pocketknife, while the other looks like a handheld scythe.

Per Breeden, Hernandez was still in possession of the murder weapons at the time of his arrest.

"This was no doubt a premeditated and targeted attacked," said Breeden, who claimed the suspect told detectives he ordered the weapons online last Thursday. After they arrived Saturday, he allegedly "unpacked the weapons, played with them for a little bit and then he walked nearly 6 miles to the residence" where the attack happened.

Breeden said a motive has yet to be determined, adding that additional charges may be forthcoming.