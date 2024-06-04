Mystery Deepens as Third Baby from Same Parents Is Found Abandoned In Seven Years

Metropolitan Police/File Getty Photo

"Baby Elsa" was found inside a shopping bag less than an hour after being born on the coldest night of the year this past January; now, police confirm she's the third child abandoned by the same parents since 2017.

An infant known only as Baby Elsa, who was left alone in the London cold back in January, has two siblings who were also apparently abandoned by the same parents.

According to Metro Police, the baby was found in a shopping bag by someone walking their dog on January 18 in Newham. The infant girl was believed to be less than an hour old when she was discovered; Elsa was wrapped in a towel, while temperatures in the area were a low 26.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Per BBC, it was the coldest night of the year.

She didn't appear to be injured.

This week, police confirmed DNA testing was done on the child, which concluded the baby is a "full sibling" of two other abandoned children. One of her brothers, dubbed Baby Harry (above right), was also found in a Newham park in September 2017 -- before another sibling, Baby Roman (above left), was found by dog walkers in a small children's play park in January 2019.

While Metro Police said extensive interviews, CCTV enquiries and appeals for information about the children's parents were done at the time, they were never identified. The same media appeals and CCTV checks were done again for Elsa, again with no results.

Authorities are still searching for a woman who was spotted "wearing a large dark coat with a light coloued scarf or hood around her neck and had a rucksack on her back, shortly before Elsa was found."

Police believe she "could hold important information about how Elsa came to be where she was found."

Cops also

We understand the significant public interest that will come following the lifting of restrictions that allow this information to be reported. It is significant news and our work has focused on trying to locate the mother and provide support to her," said Detective Inspector Jamie Humm in a statement.

"We have worked 24/7 in each of these three cases to identify the parents, so far without success," Humm continued. "We have also had to be mindful of the sensitivities that exist now all of the children are being cared for. Their welfare, including their privacy, is paramount."

Both Harry and Roman have been adopted and given new names; Elsa remains in foster care.