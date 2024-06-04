Patricia Arquette Reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Critique of Her Performance in The Act (Exclusive)

Getty/Dimitri Halkidis/TooFab

"I just hope people give her some space and she gets to live her life for the first time freely," said Arquette, who played Gypsy Rose's mother Dee Dee on the Hulu series.

Patricia Arquette is "okay" with Gypsy Rose Blanchard being critical of her performance as her late mother Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act.

While attending the Gurus Magazine's #30Voices30Days launch party in Los Angeles, the actor told TooFab that Blanchard was more than "entitled" to her opinion.

"I never met her; I think what she lived through is horrific," Arquette said when we brought up Gypsy Rose's prison release on the red carpet. "The whole story is horrific, the whole thing. I'm glad that she's out and living her life. With the scrutiny of celebrity too, which she had even before we made our show, I just hope people give her some space and she gets to live her life for the first time freely and you know, making her own healthy choices, hopefully."

Blanchard recently revealed to Us Weekly in May that she had seen one episode of The Act and while she thought Joey King "did an amazing job" playing her, she "was a little bit harder on Patricia Arquette" playing the role of Dee Dee. The 32-year-old then added it was "because it's my life" and she is "very hypercritical of it."

"Oh I didn't know that. Well, that's okay, I can live with that. I'm okay with that," Arquette told TooFab after being made aware of Blanchard's comments. "And who could blame her?," Arquette, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Dee Dee, continued.

"We are all entitled to our opinions. You know, I mean, that was her mom and I think even though they killed her mom, she also really loved her mom, so they had a very complicated relationship and a lot of strange stuff there going on, you know," she said.

Hulu's The Act was met with praise from critics and viewers, with King also landing an Emmy nom for her performance.

Arquette walked Guru Magazine's pink carpet showing support for her brother David Arquette -- who is one of the stars featured in its #30Days30Voices Pride campaign -- as well as their late sister Alexis Arquette.

"It's lovely to be here, all these wonderful people and they're supporting GLAAD. This beautiful magazine, Gurus magazine and I'm very happy to be here. My brother David is on one of the covers. You know we've been talking a lot about my sister Alexis so thinking about how important Pride was to Alexis, how she'd always go out and celebrate," she said of her sister, who died at the age of 47 in 2016.

"I don't know who thought of Pride first but, you know, this idea, of sort of like, when I think of just the word Pride it kind of reminds me of like a high school thing of like coming together and celebrating, like, and the joy of living in your truth and living your life and being proud," she said on the importance of Pride Month.

"Being proud of who you are and loving yourself and I think loving yourself is really the most important thing that you can do and it is the only way we can love others," she added. "It's the only way we can love ourselves."

Arquette's sister Alexis was a trans actress and activist who shared her story of transition in the 2007 documentary, Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother.

When TooFab asked Arquette what she believes her sister would say about her continuing to celebrate Pride in her honor, Arquette said she received a message from her straight away.

"Lex, what do you want to say to me? We talk all the time," she began. "She just said to me, she called me a nickname when we were kids, she said, 'Oh, I'm so happy you're there.' So that's what she said."