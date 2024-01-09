Gypsy Rose Blanchard Criticizes The Act, Reveals How Show Affected Her In Prison

Getty / Hulu

"All I could think was, This girl tried to play me, and I had no control over it," Blanchard said of the Joey King-starring series, before sharing "the worst part of the aftermath of The Act."

Hulu's The Act was met with praise from critics and viewers, earning Patricia Arquette an Emmy win and a nomination for star Joey King.

But there's one person who apparently wasn't a fan: the series' subject, Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

In her new book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, Blanchard opens up about what it was like for the show to drop while she was in prison for her role in her mom Dee Dee's murder. King starred as Gypsy Rose on the limited series and didn't speak with Blanchard at all before filming, something the actress confirmed while promoting the show.

"The Act brought an onslaught of emails from strangers all over the world. The corrections officers looked at me differently. Inmates wanted my autograph; others asked me for money, assuming being on television means you're rich," she wrote in the book. "I still have no frame of reference or context for what led the general viewing public to their hype, because I have never seen The Act. I was not consulted or compensated for a show that made actor Joey King a household name."

She said she has not watched the show in full and has only seen a short clip which was played during an award show. "It was so far removed from my reality, it was hard to be sure what I was looking at," she recalled.

"I just remember seeing Joey glammed out on the red carpet, the stark contrast of our lives casting a dark shadow over me," she continued. "Here I was in my prison cell wearing my prison uniform, eating my disgusting prison food, while Hollywood celebrated itself. All I could think was, This girl tried to play me, and I had no control over it."

Blanchard said when she found out about the series from her stepmom, she was confused as to how anyone could make the show "without even talking to me about it first and asking me one-on-one questions." She added she was "upset" and had zero participation with the series, claiming, "No one asked me if it was okay that they made this about my life."

According to Gypsy Rose, she was "happy" they didn't get Hulu behind bars, so nobody there could watch the show and make assumptions about her. She explained that after the series began airing, "it was like a bomb went off" and she became "a celebrity overnight ... for doing something horrible" -- claiming its release also affected her parents, with "strange women" with "no boundaries" reaching out to her father as well.

The biggest way its release affected her, however, was when it came to her love life. At the time, she was dating and became engaged to a man named Ken.

"The intrusion into my private life -- a private life that I am trying damn hard to build for myself -- has been the worst part of the aftermath of The Act," she shared, saying the publicity "scared him off."

"My personal life became public, which was really hard on Ken. Clickbait articles appeared mockingly announcing our engagement. Ken was a private person and didn't want the attention or the scrutiny," she wrote. "While I understood and shared in his sentiment, I took it hard when he ended our relationship. My first experience with real heartbreak -- I didn't know what to do."