These Celebrity Offspring Are Graduating High School & College This Year

Cue the "Pomp and Circumstance" March -- these celebrity children are the high school and college Class of 2024.

The school year is wrapping up, which means there are about to be a lot of graduation ceremonies and celebrations. This year, quite a few celebrities have kids who will be walking across the stage to get their diploma, saying goodbye to high school or college. Some of these celebrity offspring have become quite accomplished during their educational career, graduating with high honors and even their doctorate. Only time will tell how these famous children decide to use their degrees!

Find out which celebs have kids graduating this year…

1. Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck

This year, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's oldest daughter Violet graduated from high school. After the ceremony, Jennifer posted tearful photos from the audience, as well as snaps of her later crying on an airplane. While Violet hasn’t shared where she’s heading to college just yet, her mom is clearly struggling with the big milestone.

“Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺🤣),” Jennifer captioned the series of photos.

2. Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin

Former couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s youngest child, Moses, just celebrated his high school graduation. This fall, he’ll be heading to Brown University and Gwyneth admits that it’s going to be a tough change having both of her children out of the house.

“It’s kind of giving me a nervous breakdown, if I’m honest. I started being like, ‘Oh my God, and I need to quit my job and I need to sell my house and I need to move.’ It’s sort of putting things into turmoil,” Gwyneth shared during a Goop summit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued, “I’ve oriented my whole life around them and their schedules and when school starts. You start to let go in increments when they’re driving themselves around or doing certain things. It is a slower process. I feel really lucky because I have a close group of mom friends and we all raised our kids alongside one another. So we’re kind of in it together.”

3. Conan O’Brien

This year, Conan O’Brien and his wife Liza are getting ready for their son Beckett’s graduation. While Conan keeps the lives of his children very private, he’s previously said that Beckett is very interested in computers and technology.

When Beckett was just eight-years-old, Conan called him “a little Steve Jobs” and in 2018, the pair headed to the Bay Area Maker Faire together. It sounds like Beckett could be headed to college to focus on something technology related!

4. Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s daughter Ella recently graduated from The Juilliard School with a BFA in acting. On her Instagram account, she shared a series of photos from her graduation ceremony, including one walking alongside her dad near her college’s New York City campus.

“I couldn’t be happier to be done or prouder to have survived or more grateful to my family for the unwavering support that got me there and through,” Ella wrote on Instagram. “I have a degree in playing pretend!!! Yay!!!”

5. Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes and her ex Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri is all grown up. This year, she graduated from her New York City high school. While it’s not known what she has planned next, many people are speculating that she’ll do something in the performing arts, considering she reportedly starred as Morticia Addams in her school’s production of The Addams Family just a few months ago.

She’s also often taken part in her mom’s projects, including lending her vocals to music for Katie’s films, Alone Together and Rare Objects.

“I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her,” Katie told Glamour. “But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart.”

6. Ludacris

In May, Ludacris’ daughter Karma Bridges graduated summa cum laude from Spelman College. She earned a bachelor’s degree in documentary filmmaking and now plans to create content that “helps shape and change the social and political landscape.” Ludacris added that he couldn’t be more proud of his daughter.

“I am super proud of her,” he shared in a statement. “She is a multi-talented beautiful young woman. Her passion for her craft is infectious … And I wish her unbounded success and happiness.”

7. Donald & Melania Trump

Donald Trump and his wife Melania celebrated their son Barron’s graduation from high school in May. Both Donald and Melania were in attendance to watch Barron walk across the stage at his private school in Palm Beach, Florida. Barron hasn’t announced his college plans just yet but his father has said that his son has “great marks” and was previously considering his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania.

8. Bill Gates & Melinda French Gates

Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates celebrated their daughter Jennifer’s graduation from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai this past month. Bill paid tribute to his daughter with an Instagram post, writing, “From pre-K to MD—I’m so proud to officially call you Dr. Gates.” Then, he left a comment on Jennifer’s page, adding an additional congratulatory message.

“What you have achieved today—and every day leading up to it—is a tremendous accomplishment, @jenngatesnassar. I’m so proud of you for finishing medical school, and I can’t wait to watch you take this next step into residency. Your patients will be lucky to call you doctor,” he wrote.

9. Nia Long & Massai Z. Dorsey

Nia Long and Massai Z. Dorsey’s son, Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, graduated from college in May. While he began his educational career at Eastern Kentucky University, he ended up transferring and graduating from New York University.