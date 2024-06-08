Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Seemingly Reveals Where She's Attending College

Getty/TikTok

The 18-year-old, who will soon graduate from LaGuardia High School in New York City, appears to have committed to a highly-ranked university.

It appears that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter, Suri, is staying on the East Coast for college!

In a recent TikTok video, the 18-year-old seemingly revealed her plans to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As shown in the clip, which has since been made private, Suri and a few of her LaGuardia High School classmates appear to celebrate the colleges they were accepted to and will be attending in the fall.

"LaG commitment day," read the caption of the TikTok, which appeared to have been posted by one of Suri's pals.

The video -- which was set to the Hannah Montana song "I'll Always Remember You" -- saw Suri and her friends revealing the college they've committed to by showing off their university t-shirts or sweatshirts. At one point, the clip cut to Suri, who donned a red Carnegie Melon crewneck, and showed it to the camera, and did a funny dance.

Suri nor her mom has yet to confirm her college plans.

During her time at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, which has many celebrity alumni including Jennifer Aniston, Timothee Chalamet, and Nicki Minaj, Suri appeared to reveal she caught a bit of the acting bug from her famous parents as she reportedly starred in the lead role of Morticia Addams in her school’s production of The Addams Family last year.

Meanwhile, as for what her focus will be in college, a source told the Daily Mail that Suri is "leaning towards" studying fashion at Carnegie Melon University, which has one of the highest-ranked design programs in North America.

Despite having two famous actors as parents, Suri has kept a rather private life, which is something that Holmes has said she was determined to do.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," she told Glamour last year. "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person."