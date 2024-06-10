2 Boys Become Youngest Murderers In 30 Years for Horrific Machete Attack on Stranger In UK

West Midland Police

Prosecutors said the boys, both 12, had "a fixation with violence and were roaming the streets looking for a potential victim" -- before the victim's grisly injuries were detailed.

A pair of 12-year-old boys are believed to be the youngest convicted murderers in the UK since 1993, after they were found guilty Monday of a brutal machete attack which claimed the life of a total stranger.

The boys, whose identities have not been released, will be sentenced at a later date, reported the BBC.

Shawn Seesahai (above left) was just 19 when he was stabbed through the heart in what witnesses have called an unprovoked attack in Wolverhampton on November 13, 2023. The teen, from the Caribbean, had been in the UK for six months, traveling there for cataract treatment.

The victim and a friend were walking around a park before they allegedly made contact with the two suspects, who were there with a girl. According to testimony, after one of the boys "deliberately" brushed shoulders with Seesahai, the victim asked what they were doing, before one of the boys pulled out a machete. Seesahai told his friend to run; the friend said he turned around and saw them attack Shawn.

"The prosecution say the two boys were engaged in a joint attack upon a man who had done nothing wrong, a man with no weapon, who was utterly defenseless on the ground," said prosector Michelle Heeley in court.

"[Seesahai] had slash wounds on his leg, and most significantly he had an injury from the machete that went through his body all the way from his back, through his ribs and into his heart," she said, adding that he was also hit on the skull so hard a "piece of bone had actually come away."

The victim died at the scene. After looking at CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses, the two boys were arrested the following day.

The machete was found under one of the boys' beds, as well as a track suit with apparent blood stains on it. Internet searches also showed one of them had searched, "how many criminal records can you have to leave the country." Witnesses and forensic phone data allegedly placed them both at the park at the time of the murder, while one of the boys even took a photo of himself with the machete against his chest earlier in the day (above top right).

Snapchat conversations between the two were also revealed.

"Someone got stabbed, everyone talking abt (sic) it, literally everyone, everyone knows," wrote one of the boys. "It is what it is," the other responded. While one said he was "scared," the other said he wasn't and didn't "really care." Per BBC, the two boys also blamed each other during the trial, but the jury agreed they were both responsible for Seesahai's death.

"This was a horrifying and random act of brutality, perpetrated by two 12-year-olds who should not have been spending their time arming themselves with a machete and preparing to take a life," said Jonathan Roe, the senior crown prosecutor for CPS West Midlands. "Shawn suffered traumatic injuries after being ruthlessly targeted by defendants who had a fixation with violence and were roaming the streets looking for a potential victim."

#GUILTY | Two boys aged 12 have been convicted of the murder of Shawn Seesahai, who was stabbed death in a park in #Wolverhampton.



Hear from his devastated parents, and learn more about the case from a senior detective



Full story 👉 https://t.co/cpEa2c9dXF pic.twitter.com/0zIxsyOqrD — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) June 10, 2024 @WMPolice

After the ruling, West Midlands Police released a video statement from Seesahai's parents, Suresh and Manasheey Seesahai. In the video, they recalled the moment their learned their son died, as well as the impact his death has had on the entire family.

"It hit me so hard. We could not eat for a week straight. It was like we were in shock and did not know what we were doing," said Suresh. Manasheey, meanwhile, said their daughter has been "crying she doesn't have a brother anymore."

"He wanted to have his own house, he wanted his own car. 'Mommy, I want to shine in my life,'" Manasheey continued. "I can't see my son married, I can't see no grandchildren, it's very hard."