Justin Baldoni 'On the Mend and Feeling Grateful' After Week-Long Hospitalization for Infection

"God is so good," wrote the actor, sharing photos from his hospital stay, as well as praise for his family's support.

Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni took to Instagram to reveal that he's been at St. John's Hospital for the past week with an infection.

The actor and filmmaker posted an Instagram carousel on Monday showing photos of him and his wife Emily Baldoni hugging on a hospital bed, as well as him with their 8-year-old daughter Maiya and 6-year-old son Maxwell while holding a portable IV drip pole.

"Nothing like an infection and a week at the hospital to put everything into perspective." Baldoni wrote in his caption. "God is so good. On the mend and feeling grateful."

While he didn't specify the type of infection, the actor thanked the team of nurses and doctors who took care of him during his hospitalization -- as well as his family for their support.

"Thank you to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at St. John’s. Your dedication and compassion were extraordinary. To the friends and family who knew I was here -- thank you for your prayers, visits, and for cheering me up," he wrote.

"And to my wife, my soulmate - who is so stubborn she wouldn't leave my side and slept on a bench… I love the s--t out of you. Forever," he concluded.

His post was met with well wishes from stars including Brittany Snow, Jana Kramer, Scott Wolf, Alexandra Shipp, Elisabeth Rohm, and Elaine Welteroth.

Baldoni, having a very strong support system, was visited by his parents, sister and friends while in the hospital.

"I only got sick for my baby sisters gluten free sunflower butter brownies," Baldoni joked on his Instagram story, over a picture of him and his sister Sara Baldoni.

The actor also posted a photo from his hospital visit with The Office star Rainn Wilson, with the words "Love never felt so good" beneath it.

Baldoni directed and is starring in It Ends with Us opposite on-screen love interest Blake Lively. The film, scheduled to be released in theaters on August 9, 2024, is based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name.