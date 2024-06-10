Naomi Campbell Confirms She Used Surrogate for Two Children

Getty

The supermodel opens up about using a surrogate for the first time.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has opened up about becoming a mother in her 50s and confirmed, for the first time, that she used a surrogate for her 3-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son.

Previously, not much was known about her children.

The supermodel surprised the world when she announced in May 2021 that she became a mother at the age of 50, sharing a photo of her then-newborn's feet on social media. Then, in February 2002, she posed with the girl on Vogue and revealed the child was not adopted and is her child. She later welcomed a son in June 2023, but has never revealed either of their names.

Speaking with The Times she confirmed using a surrogate and said she is happy being "a single mother." She also made it clear being a mom is one of the most important titles she's had in her life.

"My babies are everything to me. It's made me fear for the future," she explained. "I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."

Despite having children later in life, she also expressed concerns Gen Z and Gen Alpha aren't interested in becoming parents. While she understands the current state of the economy and how some deem parenthood "too expensive," she hopes to sway minds in the other direction.

"I have said, 'You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,'" she shared. "I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing."