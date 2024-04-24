Hotel Staff Pulls 'The Office' Jell-O Prank on Rainn Wilson

Getty / Instagram

"I hope you left a giant tip (in jello!)!" Ed Helms (a.k.a. Andy Bernard) said in reaction after the real-life Dwight Schrute shared just how far hotel staff had gone to prank him

"Dammit, Jim!" will echo through eternity, it seems. While on vacation in Florence, Italy, Rainn Wilson found out the hard way he couldn't escape his fame -- or the pranks -- from his iconic turn as Dwight Schrute on the beloved sitcom The Office over ten years since it went off air.

The infamous jello prank first made its appearance on the pilot episode of the series back in 2005 when Dwight's coworker (and tormentor) Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) put a Jell-O mold around his stapler. The prank went on to make numerous appearances throughout the show, which along with other antics has led a group of fans online to retroactively declare Jim Halpert to be a bully.

Instagram

Regardless of this postmortem criticism, it seems these Italian fans went to great effort to reenact the prank during Wilson's recent stay.

"This is what happened when I ordered room service at my hotel in Florence… @plazahotellucchesi," the actor shared on Instagram alongside a photo showing his eating utensils encased in red Jell-o.

"Haha!!! That is so wonderful and funny! ❤ 😂,” Ed Helms (a.k.a. Andy Bernard) wrote in a comment on the post. "I hope you left a giant tip (in jello!)!"

While Kate Flannery (a.k.a. Meredith Palmer) added, "❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Clearly, alums of the show don't see these pranks as anything but heartwarming and hilarious.

Wilson has made a point of acknowledging just how much it means to him when fans reference the show.

Back in January he was given a note written on a napkin from an Alaska Airlines flight attendant who told him the series "got me through some of the darkest days of my life."