Nick Cannon Wants 11 Kids to Have 'Opportunity to Connect' with Him & Give Him Gifts on Father's Day

Nick Cannon is opening up about his Father's Day plans.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the TV personality -- who has welcomed 12 kids with six different women -- revealed that he wants to make sure all 11 of his children will able to spend time with him on Father's Day, and maybe even give him some homemade gifts!

"It's definitely one of those days where I got be on my Ps and Qs the entire day," Cannon, 43, said.

"It's supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff," he explained. "It's a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day."

The Masked Singer host said he'll be shooting the FOX competition series on Sunday, but said "probably a lot of kids" will be on set that day.

Cannon added that when it comes to gifts, it's "all about the arts and crafts" presents.

"I'm getting the macaroni necklaces, the construction paper card, all of that stuff, which I love," he shared. "My offices are filled with great gifts that my kids have created and conjured up."

It seems that Cannon recently changed his mind about his plans for the holiday as he told TooFab back in March that he didn't want to do anything with his children for Father's Day.

"Mother's Day is hard enough already," he explained. "Father's Day I just want to relax. Send me an email, text me, I'll be asleep, I'll be hibernating."

He added that he planned to be spending the day at home "sitting in [his] La-Z-Boy recliner.

Cannon is a proud father of 12. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon, and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott -- son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born in December 2022.

Despite being a father of 12, the actor told PEOPLE that he "never" gets "overwhelmed. In fact, Cannon credited his children with giving him energy.

"[Being] overwhelmed means like almost when you can't handle it," he said. "But I'm definitely overly energetic when it comes to all the energy that comes from my kids. I feel that daily. They drive me to thrive."

"It's definitely from the time I open my eyes to the time I get to close them at night, it's all about the kids the whole time," Cannon added. "When you have 12, it's definitely they're the pulse of all that I do."

The Wild 'n Out host also jokingly admitted that his older kids hold him back from diving too far into his crazy side.

"Luckily, I've been blessed that me and my kids are super cool and I'm such a big kid at heart that I'm probably more mischievous than them, so they're always keeping me in line," he said.