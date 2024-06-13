Amber Portwood 'Very Worried' After Fiancé Gary Wayt Goes Missing: 'Please Don't Think The Worst'

Instagram

"This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried," the 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' star told fans, sharing what happened just before her boyfriend disappeared.

Amber Portwood is speaking out following the disappearance of her fiancé, Gary Wayt.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star appeared on Elle Bee's YouTube channel Wednesday, where she shared an emotional message detailing the moments leading up to Wayt's disappearance.

"This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried," Portwood said. "There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that, OK. He is a missing person right now."

Portwood shared that police know all the details about Wayt's disappearance, telling her followers that Wayt left the North Carolina residence they had been staying at -- where they were attending a family wedding -- without his phone.

According to police, Wayt was last seen on Sunday, June 9 in Bryson City, North Carolina. The 39-year-old is described by authorities as 6-foot-1, weighing 205 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last known to be driving a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana state registration plates.

Portwood filed a missing persons report for Wayt on Monday, according to TMZ.

Getting increasingly emotional, Portwood, who was unable to hold back her tears, told viewers she's doing her best not to think the worst.

"Nobody has found or heard from him yet. I'm trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour," she shared before denying reports that she and Wayt got into an "explosive argument" before he disappeared.

"I am not what people have been saying about me all of these years," Portwood went on to say, seemingly referencing past reports about how she allegedly attacked her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete.

"I changed a long time ago, OK, you have to understand this. Please listen to what I am saying, I am an honest person to you guys," the mother-of-two added.

"We have not had explosive fights. We are very in love, this man asked me to be with him, this man then asked me to marry him," Portwood explained. "I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other. We have a wonderful relationship. Please understand this, people change."

Portwood did note, however, that the pair did get into an "emotional" discussion, which stemmed from "his parents being Vietnamese," and their differing backgrounds, but she did not delve into the details of their spat.

She went on to describe Wayt as the "best man" she's ever been with before begging fans to pray for him.

Portwood's video follows several pleas by her ex, Gary Shirley, and some of her other Teen Mom castmates to find Wayt, with Shirley, who shares 15-year-old daughter, Leah, with Portwood, taking to Instagram to enlist Tiger King's Carole Baskin to help find Wayt.

"We need to find this man @carolebaskincat @kristina_shirley3," Shirley wrote, tagging both Baskin and his wife, Kristina. He added, "🙏 Prayers for a safe return. #findgary.

It's not totally clear why Shirley tagged Baskin, but his post also included a screenshot from the Bryson City Police Department, with information that may help locate Wayt.

Portwood's co-star, Briana DeJesus is also aiding efforts to help find Wayt, taking to social media to raise awareness about his disappearance.

"Please help find Amber's fiancé as he is a MISSING PERSON," she wrote Tuesday. Shirley replied in the comments section, writing, "Prayers. For my fellow Gary."

Portwood's passionate plea comes just days after she confirmed her engagement to Wayt, whom she met on a dating app last year. Wayt also made his debut on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter last week, which also marked the first time the public learned they were dating.

She surprised her costars with him on the episode, and also brought him up during a confrontational birthday dinner for daughter Leah.