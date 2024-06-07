Amber Portwood Introduces Teen Mom Costars to New Boyfriend Gary

MTV

Amber Portwood has a new special man in her life!

At the beginning of Thursday's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the reality star introduced her new boyfriend, Gary, to her fellow cast members, including Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Jade Cline, and Cheyenne Floyd, during a group chat on Zoom.

"This is my boyfriend. We are now officially a couple," Amber said after her man stepped into her frame, with the other ladies immediately noticing the new addition.

Gary then introduced himself, telling the group, "Hello everybody. My name is actually Gary believe it or not."

The woman burst into laughter as he shares the same first name as Amber's first-ever boyfriend on the MTV series, Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 15-year-old daughter Leah.

"Maybe this is the Gary for you," Jade quipped, to which Amber replied, "It seems so!"

Amber and her ex Shirley welcomed Leah in 2008, and their relationship, split, and rocky journey as co-parents has been documented on the MTV series.

Elsewhere on Thursday's episode, Amber and her ex got into it when the pair tried to celebrate their daughter Leah's 15th birthday together. Things didn't go exactly as planned after Amber was late to the celebration, which didn't go over well with Shirley or Leah.

During dinner, Amber revealed to Leah that she has a new boyfriend, which neither shocked or amused Leah, who simply said she's "scared" by the news. Portwood then offered to show Leah and her sister, Emilee, a photo of Gary -- something Leah shows no interested in at first -- before asking her mom if she wants a third kid.

Taken aback by the question, Amber seemed slighted, but Leah assured her mom she just wanted her to be happy.

As for Amber's new beau, the couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight -- that was until his debut on Thursday's episode. Amber and Gary have yet to go public with their romance on social media and his last name is still unknown.