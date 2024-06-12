Amber Portwood's Ex Gary Shirley Posts About Her Missing Fiancé, Tags Carole Baskin

Getty / Instagram

His post comes after Amber told police that her fiancé, also named Gary, was last seen Sunday evening at their hotel.

Gary Shirley has shared his own post to social media following the disappearance of his ex Amber Portwood's fiancé Gary Wayt.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star took to Instagram Tuesday, where he tagged Tiger King's Carole Baskin in his post about finding Wayt. "We need to find this man @carolebaskincat @kristina_shirley3," Shirley wrote, tagging both Baskin and his wife, Kristina. He added, "🙏 Prayers for a safe return. #findgary."

It's unclear why Shirley, who shares 15-year-old daughter Leah with Portwood, tagged Baskin. His post also included a screenshot from the Bryson City Police Department, with information that may help locate Wayt.

Portwood's co-star, Briana DeJesus is also aiding efforts to help find Wyat, taking to social media to raise awareness about his disappearance.

"Please help find Amber's fiancé as he is a MISSING PERSON," she wrote Tuesday. Shirley replied in the comments section, writing, "Prayers. For my fellow Gary."

According to police, Wayt was last seen on Sunday, June 9. in Bryson City, North Carolina. The 39-year-old is described by authorities as 6-foot-1, weighing 205 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last known to be driving a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana state registration plates.

Portwood filed a missing persons report for Wayt on Monday, according to TMZ. Amber reportedly told police Gary was last seen Sunday evening at their hotel.

Per sources close to Us Weekly, before Wayt's disappearance, he and Portwood traveled to North Carolina to celebrate a family wedding in the Bryson City area.

"They were spending several days in the Smoky Mountains," the source told the outlet. "On Sunday, June 9, they had a conversation that turned emotional. Gary left in the car without her and in the process, he left his cell phone behind."

The conversation left Portwood "beside herself," the source noted, adding that "Amber is distraught. She has friends helping to locate him."

Wayt's disappearance comes just days after he made his debut on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter last week, which also marked the first time the public learned they were dating.

She surprised her costars with him on the episode, and also brought him up during a confrontational birthday dinner for daughter Leah.