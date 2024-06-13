Chihuahua Survives Drug Overdose After Narcan Intervention -- Owners Charged

J. Reuben Long Detention Center / Getty Stock Image

The 15-pound-dog was revived with the opioid reversal drug via a nebulizer at the local fire department after ingesting a gram of heroin that had been left on the table.

It's good news for a wee pup thanks to Narcan, an opioid reversal drug that has proven helpful in both dogs and humans, according to Ohio State University. In this case, the drug proved just the solution after a seven-month-old chihuahua reportedly ingested a gram of heroin.

Firefighters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were surely surprised when an unidentified home health aide came rushing in with 15-pound Sophia in obvious distress due to a drug overdose, per WBTW.

A quick-thinking firefighter used Narcan and a nebulizer machine to save the pooch's life. According to the police report, the dog took a full nasal dose of Narcan, after which it was revived.

The pup was then given oxygen and taken to the Animal Emergency Hospital of the Strand for further treatment. According to OSU, the effects of a single dose of naloxone (or Narcan) can wear off with symptoms and risk of death returning.

Shane Harris, 39, was also at the station and claimed the dog was his, according to KTVL. He purportedly told police the dog had ingested about a gram of heroin. Harris further claimed another man had come to the motel and left the drugs there.

Harris and Serrena Young, 38, with whom he was staying, were both arrested after the fire station called police with a report of animal cruelty and officers made their way to the nearby motel where they were staying.

After searching the room, police discovered a syringe filled with a clear, brown liquid inside a purse that tested positive for heroin and cocaine. Young reportedly confessed that the syringe was hers.

The pair were charged with mistreatment of an animal, while Young was also charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin. They were each sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined more than $1000, according to court records. Young was additionally hit with a $35,000 bond over the drug charge. Harris is currently out on bail, while Young remains behind bars.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

According to a heartwarming Facebook post by the Myrtle Beach City Government, "Sophie" made a full recovery after her harrowing drug ordeal on May 27.

"We are happy to report she is now receiving the care and love she deserves!" the post reads. "Sophie will be available for adoption at the conclusion of the criminal investigation."