Why Brooke Shields Wore Crocs To The Tony Awards

Getty

Brooke Shields knows how to turn heads after a lifetime in the spotlight, but she was definitely drawing attention with an unexpected pair of matching Crocs on the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet.

Brooke Shields has put her best foot forward.

The 59-year-old made a bold fashion statement at the 2024 Tony Awards when she donned a bright yellow sequined gown ... coordinating it with the controversial slipper on the carpet.

The Lipstick Jungle star revealed the choice to wear Crocs was made due to undergoing a "double foot toe surgery" just two days before the 77th Annual Tony Awards.

"Well it began with two broken feet," the actress told Access Hollywood.

"These are Crocs. Yep, they're Crocs. Because they match my dress," she explained. "I had double foot surgery three days ago, and that was the beginning of my fashion story."

Shields revealed she was not going to change the choice of dress because of her operation.

"I wanted to wear this dress; lucky it was long enough and luckily I found the right color Croc," she added. The classic clogs retail for $50.

She was also wearing her mother's earrings, telling the publication she always wears a little bit of her late mother "somewhere".

Shields has appeared on Broadway several times over the years. She's played Ruth Sherwood in Wonderful Town, Roxie Hart in Chicago, Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Rizzo in Grease. She's also appeared as Morticia Addams in the musical The Addams Family.

Shields took to Instagram just a few days ago to share with her 2.1 million followers that she had surgery on her feet.

"The feet pics are about to level up… Double foot toe surgery," she revealed in the accompanying caption on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Tony Awards also isn't the first time the actor has worn Crocs on the red carpet, either.

She pulled a similar monochromatic look in 2008, where she wore a hot pink one-shoulder gown with matching neon pink Crocs.