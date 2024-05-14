Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Supports Mom During 'Today' Appearance

Getty

The 15-year-old made a rare public appearance to support her mom and 'The Outsiders' cast, amid the recently premiered Broadway production.

Angelina Jolie had a very special supporter in the crowd during her appearance on the Today show Monday.

In a rare sighting, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was spotted amongst the crowd in the Today Plaza, where she was on hand to watch her mother talk with co-host Hoda Kotb about her new musical, The Outsiders, on which the 15-year-old served as a volunteer assistant.

"You mentioned your daughter, Vivienne. She's here today too. She's working along with the cast but she turned you onto this. Tell us, how this came to be," Kotb asked Jolie as the camera panned to show a grinning Vivienne in the crowd.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"She did. But I think that's to say for anybody watching and anybody who is going to see this and what they brought forward…this is about family," Jolie said as she stood next to The Outsiders cast. "And the same reason it responded to her and the same reason she wanted me next to her watching it and the same reason we all hugged when I came out here is because this is about family. And it's about community."

While the appearance was out of the norm for the teen, she's attending a few Hollywood events with her famous family. It's also not the first time Vivienne has been by her mom's side to help promote The Outsiders. In April, the mother-daughter duo celebrated the opening night of their Broadway production, after also spending time together backstage at the show.

The Outsiders is a reimagined version of the film and the 1967 novel by S.E. Hinton, which takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967. The production already has 12 Tony nominations and is expected to be a frontrunner come the awards show in June.

Per a description on the show's official site, The Outsiders tells the story of Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of outsiders, as they "battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs."

"This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them," the logline continued.

In addition to Vivienne, who appears to be dipping her toe into the spotlight with her work on this production, the Oscar-winning actress and ex-husband Brad Pitt, share five children together -- Vivienne's twin brother, Knox, 15, daughters Shiloh, 17, and Zaharah, 18, as well as sons Pax, 20, and Maddox, 22.