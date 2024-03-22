Brooke Shields Says It 'Felt Good to Feel Smaller' During Andre Agassi Romance

Getty

Brooke Shields is looking back at her marriage to Andre Agassi.

The actress, who covers April/May 2024 issue of AARP The Magazine, the actress, detailed the joy she took in feeling "smaller" than Agassi during the height of his fame on the tennis court.

"With Andre, it also felt good to feel smaller than another, because he was so famous and number 1 in the world," Shields, who was married to the former world star tennis player from 1997 to 1999, told the outlet.

She continued, "Everywhere we went, he had tons of bodyguards. I could sit back because it wasn't my world. He was the first one out of the car when we arrived at events."

While their marriage was short-lived, the 58-year-old said she credits her ex-husband for helping her "separate" from her late mother, Teri, as a manager.

"It was a transition that I needed. I wasn't strong enough to separate from my mother Teri on my own," Shields shared. "I kept falling back in."

Previously dishing on her marriage to Agassi, Shields told Marc Maron during an episode of his WTF with Marc Maron podcast last year that she "married a very controlling person."

"I married an industry. I married a conglomerate. I could disappear in it, and I loved it, and I needed it... I needed a cushion. He took care of everything," Shields explained.

"All of a sudden, I was safe," she shared, adding that she "laughed a lot" during their relationship.

As for their divorce, the Suddenly Susan star said is was "not ugly," and she believed they would keep in contact, but that was not the case.

"That's not the kind of person he is," Shields said. "When you're out, you're out."

Following her divorce from Agassi, Shields moved on with screenwriter and producer Chris Henchy. The pair tied the knot in 2001 and share daughters Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17.

"He makes me laugh," Shields said to AARP of Henchy. "I think I always knew that I needed solid and normal. And he's a very, very good dad. He goes to every basketball game, every volleyball game. And the kids love being around him too."

Of the pair's daughters, she added, "They're very old-souled children. Personality-wise, Rowan's like a golden retriever puppy and Grier is like an Abyssinian cat."