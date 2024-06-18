Ashanti Shares Details of Nelly's Proposal, Reveals How Relationship Is Better 'Aligned' This Time

Getty

"Never in a million years did I think we would be here," Ashanti gushed, detailing Nelly's proposal as the pair prepare to welcome their first child together.

A baby and wedding bells on the way!

Ashanti sat down with Entertainment Tonight, where she gushed over boyfriend-turned-fiancée Nelly's proposal, and shared what makes their relationship different the second time around.

"Never in a million years did I think we would be here," Ashanti told the outlet as she reflected on recoupling with the "Hot In Here" rapper a decade after they first broke up. "Ten years ago -- maybe yes -- but after our breakup, you know, I didn't even think we'd ever have a conversation again."

She continued, " guess when you go through a breakup, for me personally, I kind of just shut that person out... It's kinda like, 'OK, that chapter is closed and you just move on, you know, and there's nothing there.'"

The pair, who called it quits for good back in 2013, crossed paths again nearly 10 years later, in 2021, at Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz battle, where Nelly got Ashanti's number from DJ City.

"I had to really, like, be real with myself, like, do I have feelings for him again? Like what's going on?" Ashanti recalled questioning once the pair began rekindling their romance. "Because they were out, you know what I mean. They were gone. I was pleasantly surprised that they were there."

Three years later, Ashanti and Nelly are closer than ever as they get ready to walk down the aisle and start a family of their own -- while this will be the pair's first child together, Nelly shares two kids with ex Channetta Valentine, and adopted his sister's two kids after her death in 2005.

Detailing the engagement to ET, which was announced in April along with news of Ashanti's pregnancy, the singer said the moment was "beautiful" and "intimate."

"We were not dressy," she said, adding that the pair were in bed and in their PJs watching TV, with her in one of his t-shirts and boxers, when he popped the question.

"I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever," Ashanti shared. "I FaceTimed everyone I know ... I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy kind of like all in one."

Ashanti confirmed to the outlet that she'll give birth before they tie the knot, but as much as she's looking forward to their baby's arrival, she's equally planning their wedding, sharing a few musts for the loved-up affair, include a beach, sunshine, and palm tress.

As for how their relationship is different this time around, the "Foolish" songstress mainly credits "growth" from both her and Nelly.

"The growth has been like superb, you know, like on both ends," she said of the couple now compared to a decade ago. "We are both at a place where like before, sometimes we would argue and walk out, slam the door, and not talk for a few days."

Now, she said, "It's kind of like, 'All right, you good?' You know, give me a kiss goodbye and it's over ... It's not like holding on and bickering and we find out what the resolution is. We apologize ... It used to take me a little longer to apologize."