Ashanti Teases Nelly After Rapper Loses His Tooth ... Again: 'Where Are the Spares?'

Nelly offers a peek into his relationship with Ashanti in a hilarious, sweet, and candid video from Super Bowl Sunday where he calls to tell her he lost one of his teeth ... and she cannot stop laughing!

There's something so wholesome and refreshing about seeing people who just genuinely enjoy one another's company. Nelly offered his fans a glimpse into just that by sharing a hilariously unexpected (and NSFW for language) video chat with girlfriend Ashanti.

Posted to his Instagram over the weekend, the rapper is lamenting the loss of one of his bottom teeth. But if he thought he was going to get sympathy when he finally figured out how to use his phone and got Ashanti on the line ... well, he may have dialed the wrong number.

The clip itself is completely unedited, which only adds to its charm. We get to see Nelly struggling to even start recording or figure out how to make the call. All the while, he keeps showing off his new grill, complete with a prominent gap right up front.

When he finally got his girl on the line, she was laughing even before she popped up on the screen. Between his own peals of laughter, he kept showing off his bottom row.

We quickly learned, though, why something that might be traumatic for many was hilarious for this couple when Ashanti asked him of the tooth, "Where is it? I found it for you when we were in Miami."

That's right, this has apparently happened before. In fact, it might just be a recurring problem as her next joke was to ask him, "Where are the spares?"

"Ain't no f--king' spares, man, what you talking about?" Nelly shot back on faux outrage.

As he kept posing and modeling, he asked her at one point, "You still love me?"

"Yes," she replied, trying to stifle her laughter, "of course.

The video drags on a bit, but their laughter and joy is infectious. He later asks if she still thinks he's cute, to which he replies, "I'd hit." He quickly shoots back, "You did."

Ultimately, she concluded after seeing it from every possible angle, "You still look cute, though," adding, "You look like a little kid that lost his tooth."

"That's how I f--king feel!" Nelly threw out. "I need somebody to give me some money for that motherf--ker or something."

All was going well until Ashanti's friend suggested he might use a candy Chiclet to cover up the gap in the meantime as he had a show coming up. Ashanti immediately pounced on this suggestion, but Nelly was having none of that.

"I'm gone," he said, feigning outrage.

Ashanti tried to argue, amid a fresh bout of laughing. "I'm trying to help!"

"You ain't trying to help s--t!" Nelly shot back before finally saying a proper goodbye and hanging up.

The couple rekindled their romance in 2023, 20 years after they first came together as a couple. They kept their first decade-long relationship on the down-low -- with Ashanti only confirming it in 2015 -- but they've been much more public this time around.

As confirmed in his IG Stories, by the time the Super Bowl came around, the Case of the Missing Tooth had been solved. In their video chat, Nelly suggested that they had a doctor lined up to take care of it, though he didn't care for Ashanti's "mobile dentistry" suggestion.