'Room' Star Jacob Tremblay Graduates High School, Makes Fans Feel Old

Getty

The Canadian actor shot to fame when he was just nine-years-old playing Jack Newsome opposite Brie Larson in 'Room'.

Jacob Tremblay is making his fans feel old as he graduates from high school.

The Canadian actor -- who is known for his breakout role as Jack Newsome opposite Brie Larson in 2015's Room when he was just nine-years-old -- received his diploma from Walnut Grove Secondary School in Vancouver, he revealed Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the now 17-year-old shared a carousel of photos and videos from his graduation day -- including footage of the moment his name was called and he walked across the stage in a cap and gown while family and friends cheered.

The speaker can be heard saying Tremblay "is looking forward to continuing his career in the film industry" as the tradition of "turning the tassel" is performed on his cap.

"Congratulations WGSS Class of 2024!" he wrote in a caption to his photos.

In his stories, the Good Boys star also shared a group photo of his entire class, and photos showing how he drew a cap and gown and the words, "Class of 2024" on his sneakers.

Fans flooded the post, sharing their well wishes and congratulations to the actor while also highlighting how fast he has grown up in the public eye.

"Jacob grew up to fast for anyone's liking 🥹," one social media user wrote -- while another said, "bro was just in room 2 months ago what happened?"

His graduation comes after the TODAY show threw the actor a celebration of their own in February, when he sat down to chat about his new animated film with his co-star Paul Walter Hauser.

During the interview, TODAY's Dylan Dreyer congratulated Tremblay for finishing up his high school career, before asking if he had attended his graduation ceremony.

"No, not yet. There's one kind of toward the end of the year cuz I graduated a semester early. So I'll try to cut out the time to make it to it," he explained before the graduation song "Pomp & Circumstance" began to play and a crew member brought out a cap and gown.

Since Room, the actor has continued to act while also completing school -- starring opposite Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts in Wonder, to playing Flounder in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid.