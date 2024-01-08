Brie Larson Breaks Down In Tears Meeting Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes In Viral Video

ET

The red carpet run-in left both women feeling very emotional, after Larson told J.Lo how seeing Selena "made me want to be an actor."

Brie Larson was legitimately star struck at the Golden Globes, after the Oscar-winning actress crossed paths with the one and only Jennifer Lopez.

The viral interaction went down as Larson was speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet when J.Lo lined up to do the next interview. As host Kevin Frazier told Larson who was behind her, she immediately began to freak out.

"Oh my god, I'm gonna cry. I can't deal with J.Lo. She's the reason I wanted to be an actor, I can't," she exclaimed. "I can't, I'm gonna cry."

As Lopez began to walk toward them, Larson took the moment to give the Hustlers star her flowers.

"You mean so much to me. Oh my god. I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor and you've always meant so much to me," Larson gushed, visibly tearing up as she spoke with her idol. "It's been such a dream of mine. Thank you so much, your work ethic is so important."

"I've been wanting to say that to you for a long time," she then exclaimed. "I did not think it was going to be right now, I'm gonna have to go do a shot of tequila now."

For her part, Lopez seemed truly touched, telling Larson she was a "huge fan" of hers as well, before adding, "Oh my god, don't make me cry! You're a sweetheart."

They were both seen dabbing tears from their eyes after the interaction, before Larson then made sure her mom -- who joined her on the red carpet -- saw who she was speaking with.

After Larson left, Lopez commented on how "sweet" the interaction was, before adding how "moving" it is to see how much Selena still "touches people."