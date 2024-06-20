Donald Sutherland Dead at 88, Stars Pay Tribute to Hunger Games & MASH Actor

Getty

"I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film," his son Kiefer Sutherland wrote, while director Ron Howard praised the actor for his "incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence."

Hollywood is mourning the death of legendary film and TV actor Donald Sutherland, who passed on Thursday at the age of 88.

According to TMZ, his talent agency, CAA, announced the news of his death on Thursday, sharing that the Canadian actor -- who amassed nearly 200 acting credits throughout his career -- away in Miami, Florida after battling a long, undisclosed illness. The actor's son, Kiefer Sutherland, also confirmed his father's passing on social media.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," Kiefer, 57, wrote alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of himself nd his late father. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

During his over 70-year career, Sutherland appeared in several dozen films, including The Hunger Games franchise, Pride & Prejudice, Ordinary People, M*A*S*H, Animal House, and Klute, and a handful of television series, such as Citizen X, Uprising, and Path to War.

He won a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in Citizen X (1995), and a Golden Globe for 2002's Path to War. While Sutherland never won an Academy Award or received a nomination, he was awarded an Honorary Oscar in 2017.

In addition to Kiefer, Sutherland is also survived by his wife Francine Racette, his sons, Roeg, Rossif, and Angus, his daughter Rachel, and four grandchildren.

Following the news of Sutherland's passing, stars took to social media to pay tribute.

"#RIPDonaldSutherland. I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft. One of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time," filmmaker Ron Howard wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence.

Filmmaker Edgar Wright wrote a lengthy message on X, calling Sutherland "a favorite actor and [an] always fascinating screen presence" as well as a "great screen legend." He also listed his favorite Sutherland films, along with many other standouts in his long-spanning career.

"[It] is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his legendary filmography; a funny, laconic, but also intense and dramatic presence in so many memorable movies," Wright wrote.

Henry Winkler sent a message to Kiefer, writing, "Stacey and I send you our deepest sympathies .. Your dad was indeed singular . Warmly , Henry."

#RIPDonaldSutherland. I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft. One of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time. Incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence. https://t.co/kw601XQ6uh — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 20, 2024 @RealRonHoward

RIP the great Donald Sutherland, a favourite actor and always fascinating screen presence. He starred in two of my very favourite and most influential films - ‘Don’t Look Now’ and the 1978 ‘Invasion Of The Bodysnatchers’. But that is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his… pic.twitter.com/HzRHIGd2ov — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 20, 2024 @edgarwright

Since the mid-1960s and through the decades, Donald Sutherland brought his singular onscreen presence to roles large and small, always putting a unique spin on his characters. Rest well and thank you for an incredible and wide-ranging body of work, good sir. pic.twitter.com/HNEXwLLPv6 — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) June 20, 2024 @RichardERoeper

just watched klute last week. donald sutherland was an incredible screen presence time and time again, one of the greatest. damn, god bless. — Flea (@flea333) June 20, 2024 @flea333

@RealKiefer Stacey and I send you our deepest sympathies .. Your dad was indeed singular . Warmly , Henry — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 20, 2024 @hwinkler4real

We are deeply saddened to hear the loss of actor & activist Donald Sutherland. A versatile performer with unforgettable characters, his contributions across genres and generations will continue to inspire storytellers of all ages.@THR remembers him here: https://t.co/1y9zgTyyX2 pic.twitter.com/pOHjxqPR5p — TCM (@tcm) June 20, 2024 @tcm

RIP Donald Sutherland, 88.

One of my all-time favourite actors who played so many great roles. What a sad loss. pic.twitter.com/TdYkE9uJ2c — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 20, 2024 @piersmorgan

Oh no! He went to Vic in Toronto..he was a great actor even then. https://t.co/MJS3Nf6UIW — Margaret E Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) June 20, 2024 @MargaretAtwood