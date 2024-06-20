See Joseph Gordon-Levitt Cover Taylor Swift's 'Lover' In Sweet Tonight Show Birthday Tribute to His Wife

NBC

The impassioned performance even earned the '10 Things I Hate About You' alum a standing ovation from the 'Tonight Show' audience.

Talk about a birthday surprise!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, when he decided to end his interview with a song. The 10 Things I Hate About You alum covered Taylor Swift's hit song, "Lover," in a sweet birthday tribute to his wife, Tasha McCauley.

"Today is actually my wife's birthday," Gordon-Levitt explained. "I'm so sad because she's not here in New York with me. I'm here working and she's back home. I feel so terrible. I texted Jimmy and I said, 'Can I give her a special birthday present on the show?'"

"We're here to make dreams come true," host Jimmy Fallon told his guest before handing him a guitar from behind his desk.

"This is a song by a singer-songwriter she really loves," Gordon-Levitt said, teeing up his performance.

He continued, "Babe, you're the most luminous soul I've ever met. I'm so grateful you were born, and I'm coming home soon. Love you."

The Inception actor showed off his voice with his cover of Swift's hit track, covering the first verse and chorus while Fallon sang along.

The 43-year-old actor has a pretty lengthy track record of flexing his musical chops on Fallon, performing alongside the comedian and TV host for a few bits on the show, and even appearing on Fallon's singing competition series, That's My Jam.

"You always set me up. You let me do it," Gordon said after Fallon gushed over his talents on the mic.

Gordon-Levitt is no stranger to showing love for his wife either, both online and off. He married McCauley in December 2014, and went on to welcome their first child, a son, in August 2015. They welcomed another son in June 2017.