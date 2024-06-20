Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Welcome Second Baby Together: 'Our Family Is Now Whole'

Getty / Instagram

Jenna Dewan has given birth to baby number three, a girl she and fiancé Steve Kazee named Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee.

Sharing photos of the newborn to social media on Thursday, the child is her second with Kazee, who also share 4-year-old Callum. The Rookie actress is also mom to daughter Everly, 11, who she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum -- to who she was married for 10 years.

In the Instagram post she shared with Kazee, she wrote, "Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee: June 14, 2024."

"From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family," she continued. "Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl 🤍"

Celebrity friends flooded Dewan's post with messages of joy.

"Congratulations beautiful mama!😍🩷🩷🩷🩷," Paris Hilton wrote. Fellow new mother, Ashley Benson also shared, "Congrats Jenna. So so happy for you love."

"Omg!!! Yesssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥 love you guys!!!!!! Welcome Rhiannon 😍😍😍," Teresa Palmer said.

"Welcome baby girl!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Nikki Reed said.

Dewan then shared a second post, a reel showing the couple heading into the hospital to deliver Rhiannon ... as well as the moment Callum and Everly met their new baby sister.

"This is your baby sister Callum, she's going to be in your life forever," Kazee told his son.

During her second trimester, the actress shared her growing baby bump in a pregnancy reveal spread for Romper -- while confirming this baby will also be her last.

"I've just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again," she told the publication at the time, before she shared how she's not sure whether her body will react to the growing baby and postpartum experience the same way it did her previous pregnancies.

"I'm not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We'll see. I'll report back, but I do think there's a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says 'OK, well, you just get it done,'" she said. "I've recovered great every time, but I'm open to whatever happens."