Jenna Dewan Shares Video of Ex Channing Tatum Cheering on Daughter at Dance Competition

The former couple -- who shares 8-year-old Everly -- split in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

Jenna Dewan has revealed she and her ex-husband Channing Tatum recently came together to cheer on their daughter, Everly, at her Irish dancing competition.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actress shared a carousel on Instagram, with several of the photos and videos featuring her kids -- Everly, 8, and son Callum, 2, -- the latter of whom she shares with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

One clip in the post showed Tatum, who was filmed from behind, doing a fun little dance alongside Everly, possibly pumping her up before her competition. The 43-year-old actor was one of the several people standing in a circle with Everly. Kazee and Dewan's mother, Nancy Lee Bursch, were also seen in the short video.

"Nini in town, first place, sunsets, flowers and bedtime stories 🤍," Dewan captioned the post, above.

Kazee also celebrated his soon-to-be stepdaughter on her big win. The 47-year-old posted shots of Everly from her dance competition on Instagram, writing, "The feis was great craic! Proud proud step parent bursting with pride! This little fairy is truly one of a kind! 🩷 🤍 🖤."

Dewan and Tatum married in 2009. Four years later, the former couple welcomed Everly. In April 2018, the pair announced they were separating after nine years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.

Dewan and Kazee reportedly began dating in fall 2018. The two announced their engagement in February 2020, and welcomed Callum the following month.

Meanwhile, Tatum is currently in a relationship with Zoe Kravitz, whom he met while working together on her directorial debut, "Pussy Island," in 2021.