Woman Wins Civil Rape Case Against Therapist Claiming His Penis Is 'Like a Laser Beam' to 'Burn Up Trauma'

Lucy North / PA Images

A London woman is speaking out after an eight-year battle for justice following a traumatic therapy session she claims turned into sexual assault and rape -- a case local authorities dropped without charges.

Insisting that he uses sexual penetration as a "therapeutic technique," Michael Lousada maintained that he did nothing wrong. However, his former client, Ella Janneh, has just won her civil suit against him alleging sexual assault to the tune of more than £200,000 in damages.

According to Janneh, she was raped by Lousada, 57, at his clinic in the London community of Belsize Park in August 2016 -- and paid £750 per session. She told the court that she went to see him professionally after suffering panic attacks during consensual sex due to childhood abuse.

Janneh filed suit against Lousada after CPS (The Crown Prosecution Service) did not press charges.

In documents filed with her suit, the victim claimed that Lousada told her his penis was "like a laser beam" that could "burn up trauma," and that he should use it to "absorb the trauma."

Despite Lousada claiming that it was a consensual sexual act, Janneh's attorney, Nina Ross, said, "The claimant's case is that she did not consent to the sexual act." The argument was that at the time of the alleged assault, "she did not have the mental capacity to consent."

The barrister went on to argue, "nor did she have the freedom to consent due to the power dynamic inherent in a therapeutic relationship, nor did she have all the information she needed to consent because he gave her no warning."

She further stated that at no time has Janneh's stance about the incident changed; from the moment it happened until her day in court "she has thought of the incident as a rape."

Story Never Changed

During the case, the court learned that Janneh visited Lousada in 2011 and again in 2012 for the same panic attack symptoms. There was no physical contact either of those times.

In 2016, however, Janneh returned and was offered "body work," which she thought was similar to a physiotherapy session. According to suit, what happened instead triggered a panic attack, leaving Janneh "incapable of providing valid and informed consent."

She reported the incident the following day. According to the BBC, no charges were ever brought against Lousada and the case was ultimately dropped in May 2018. Janneh said she felt "completely betrayed" by police and CPS.

As for Lousada, he continued to argue that it was all part of the therapeutic process.

His own attorney explained in court that the penile penetration that occurred "was not to have intercourse, but to accommodate the claimant's wish to work with penetration," saying the "body work" session was "about release of energy."

"The defendant slowly and carefully proceeded with the treatment session. At each stage, he asked for clear, verbal, consent to the next step proposed," argued Lousada's barrister, Mr. Boyd, who further said that while his actions "may not align with societal norms," it was a "legitimate activity" as part of his profession. His attorneys argued he'd previously used this penetration technique with "30 to 40" other clients.

'Extremely Strong' Case

Mr. Justice Jeremy Baker, who presided over the case, said in his final ruling in Janneh's favor that he had "no doubt" she was experiencing a "full-blown dissociative panic attack" and therefore "entirely lacked capacity" to consent to anything. He called her evidence "extremely strong."

As for Lousada, Baker said, "Having listened with care to the defendant giving evidence in this case, I am satisfied that the scale of his confidence in his own abilities was such that his perception of reality became clouded by his sense of self-worth."

With her case a civil rather than criminal action, Janneh needed only prove it was more likely than not she did not give consent, rather than prove it "beyond reasonable doubt," as she would have had to in a criminal case.

Janneh said that one of the reasons behind her decision to waive her anonymity and come out publicly is so she "can encourage other victims to speak their truth no matter what."

Eights Years to Justice

"After an eight-year fight I'm proud to have achieved the beginnings of accountability against Mike Lousada and what he did to me. But it has taken everything in me to get here," Janneh said, per the BBC, after the court ruled in her favor.

"It is so deeply unfair that I, Mike Lousada's victim, had to sacrifice eight years in the hopes of stopping him from harming anyone else," arguing that she "had to do the work of institutions that failed to support me."

In response to the ruling, a CPS spokesperson leaned on that "beyond reasonable doubt" requirement as explanation for dismissing her case. "Following a careful review of the evidence in this case, we concluded there was not a realistic prospect of conviction -- a decision later supported by two independent reviews," they said, adding that they would assess any new information that came out in the civil case.

"We strive to deliver the best service we can and take allegations of rape and sexual assault seriously, so it’s concerning whenever we hear that someone feels let down," said Commander Kevin Southworth, who leads on public protection, per the BBC. "We have not received any complaints about this investigation but would welcome the chance to discuss this further so we can understand and address any concerns."