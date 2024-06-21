Andy Cohen Defends Jennifer Lopez from 'Mean' and 'Unlikable' Criticism

Cohen revealed what Lopez was like behind the scenes at WWHL, after his friend Meghan McCain called her "unpleasant" at The View.

Andy Cohen isn't here for the J.Lo slander!

The Watch What Happens Live host defended Jennifer Lopez against the "mean" social media commentary about her personality after a Hollywood Reporter article called Lopez "unlikeable."

"I don't think that's correct," Cohen told his Daddy Diaries podcast listeners.

The Bravo exec went on to counter a friend's claim that the singer has "pissed off a lot of people" by gushing about her four times appearing on WWHL as a guest. "No drama," Cohen recalled. "[She] wasn't late, wasn't anything. [She] showed up, was game, did the show."

In fact, he doubled down, noting that Lopez was "super game," and insisted the he could "talk to her about anything."

Cohen's comments come after friend and frequent WWHL guest, Meghan McCain made headlines for calling Lopez "deeply unpleasant" when she appeared as a guest on The View.

McCain told said on a recent episode of her Citizen McCain podcast, that she took issue with the singer-actress having the "biggest entourage" she had ever seen, and added that Lopez was not her "favorite."

McCain went on to allege that the actress had the show's "TikTok video" of her appearance "taken down," but did not delve further into details.

While Cohen did not directly touch on McCain's comments, his co-host, John Hill, called those criticizing Lopez "sick."

"People are mean if they see someone at all doing OK," Hill said. "They want to rip you apart. [But] she is strong, she is Teflon, she is gorgeous, she knows herself, she is confident."

The conversation surrounding Lopez comes after she had to cancel her This Is Me... Live | The Greatest Hits, with Lopez releasing a statement via her website that she instead was taking a step back to focus on family.