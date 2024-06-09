Meghan McCain Says 'View' Cast 'Can't Quit Her,' J.Lo Was 'Deeply Unpleasant' on Show

Getty

Meghan McCain says she has "similar negative stories" about Jennifer Lopez before telling a story about a J.Lo appearance on 'The View' in a podcast just one day after taking to X/Twitter to joke her former co-hosts can't stop talking about her.

Meghan McCain can't believe her former co-hosts on The View are still talking about her -- as she continues talking about her time co-hosting the show from 2017 to 2021. This time, the political commentator is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez.

Amid unsubstantiated rumors of trouble in the marriage between J.Lo and Ben Affleck -- with some suggesting it's the singer's diva-esque behavior that's causing the issues -- McCain shared her own story about a time J.Lo came to The View.

"I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does," McCain said on the latest episode of her Citizen McCain podcast, released on June 7. "I feel bad because we’re turning a point where there’s bullying happening to J.Lo."

"She just is a deeply unpleasant person," she continued. TooFab has reached out to reps for Jennifer Lopez for response.

She then went on to describe Lopez on the show, noting, "She had the biggest entourage I've ever seen," per The New York Post. "More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don’t really understand why it was needed."

She also said the Atlas star is "not nice." She went on to explain, "You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful. When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment ... just fake it till you make it for 10 f--king minutes."

And according to McCain, Lopez has continued to be a thorn in her side as the "Jenny on the Block" singer went after this very podcast for talking negatively about her back in April. McCain claimed J.Lo "had our video taken down," though she conceded it was eventually restored to TikTok.

"We've beefing with her right now," joked co-host Miranda Wilkins. They don't know for certain if J.Lo had the clip taken down, though, with NYP noting that the process is either anonymous or automated.

That previous clip was more about Lopez's appearance on the show, with the Post reporting McCain said, "I'm gonna get in so much trouble for this, but my big memory of J.Lo is there was a person whose entire job it was to hold up a mirror with lights while they were touching her up backstage."

"I remember being like, 'That poor man. What a weird job.'"

Her latest comments about J.Lo on The View come on the heels of her giving her former show grief for talking about her on the air again, though she wasn't named specifically.

On June 6, McCain posted to X/Twitter, "Imagine still being shocked people didn’t want their kids masked, vaccinated with an untested vaccine or to have our families isolated in one state while other states were open for no other reason than politics. F**k Fauci," she wrote in response to the actual topic.

McCain then added in a separate paragraph, "These women will never quit me."

In the clip shared, the View co-hosts were talking about Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene refusing to use "Doctor" to address Dr. Fauci, who shepherded the U.S. through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sara Haines suggested that after decades of service in the government, Fauci's villain turn started on their show "with someone getting so mad about Dr. Fauci and it felt like it happened overnight."

"Someone here?" asked someone else on the panel, though it was not immediately clear who.