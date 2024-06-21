Jesse Plemons Shares Just How Much He's Down After Trying This Weight Loss Method

Getty

His reveal comes after the actor denied using weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

Jesse Plemons is getting candid about his recent jaw-dropping weight loss.

Plemons opened up to Entertainment Tonight while at the New York City premiere of his new film, Kinds of Kindness, about how he dropped the weight and how his life has changed since.

"Well, I'm not lugging 50 more pounds around," he quipped, before explaining how he turned to intermittent fasting to lose weight "over the course of a year and a half or so."

The Friday Night Lights alum, who was joined on the carpet by his wife of two years, Kirsten Dunst, said that aside from the physical changes, his overall well-being has improved as well.

Chasing after his two sons, Ennis, 6, and James, 3, whom he shares with Dunst, was another big reason for the health change.

"I have much more energy [now] and, like I've said, I've got young kids, so I got to keep up with them," Plemons told ET.

The 36-year-old actor's latest comments after come after he opened up about the physical transformation in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, where he shut down rumors that he took Ozempic, or another weight loss or anti-obesity drug of the like.

"Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot," he shared in the interview, explaining how he was "surprised at how quickly it was effective."

"It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," Plemons quipped. "It doesn't matter, everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways."