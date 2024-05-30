Melissa Gorga Claims Real Houseswives of New Jersey Cast All Use Ozempic -- Except Her

YouTube / Bravo

Melissa Gorga is claiming her fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey are all using Ozempic for weight loss ... except for her.

During an appearance on Sherri, the 45-year-old reality star threw her show's entire cast under the weight-loss drug bus.

Sherri Shepherd revealed that she had RHONJ cast members Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs on her show, where they revealed "most of the cast" is taking Ozempic. That prompted Shepherd to ask if Gorga is taking the drug.

"I think I am the only one on the cast that does not take Ozempic," she replied. "You know what? I work out really, really hard and I have no-- to each to their own for everything but no, I don't take it."

Gorga further explained that she's "happy for everyone" that they feel good and doesn't judge her fellow castmates for taking it.

Catania, 53, and Josephs, 57, made an appearance on Shepherd's talk show in early May and spoke about their journeys with the drug and wondered why people feel the need to keep it a secret.

Catania said, "I don't know why, because there's no shame in it." She previously revealed she lost 20 pounds using the Ozempic alternative, Mounjaro.

"If a doctor gives it to you, if you're doing things right, you're becoming healthier by losing weight," she said.

"It's a bunch of great things that come along with this," she added.