Mama June's Kids Reveal Thoughts on Ozempic Amid Mom's Journey with Weight Loss Injections

Getty

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird shared their opinion of weight loss drugs after June recently revealed she has dropped 30 pounds since she started taking tirzepatide.

In an interview with InTouch, the Mama June: Family Crisis stars revealed their thoughts on the weight loss drug Ozempic, the brand name for semaglutide, which is one of the antidiabetic drugs that has gained popularity among celebrities for its weight loss benefits.

And while June is seemingly a fan of weight loss injections, it doesn't appear that her daughters will be hopping on the bandwagon anytime soon.

Lauryn, 24, admitted that she's considered using Ozempic in the past, but she's been focusing on losing weight "on [her] own."

"I don't have any bad thoughts," she told InTouch. "I know there's some people who had really, really bad experiences with it, but there's also that side of people who haven't had any. If it works for you, it works for you."

However, Alana, 18, stressed that she "would probably never take" the drug.

"But if you want to take it, go right ahead," she added. “More power to you. More for you, 'cause I’m not taking it."

June, meanwhile, noted that if someone is considering using weight loss drugs or injections, they should read up on the medication, and make sure they're getting it from the right place.

"Do your research on the companies," she stressed. "Make sure they're getting it from the right pharmacies, all that, cause it is expensive."

June, 44, has been open about her weight loss struggles over the years, with the reality star revealing in April that she had started getting semaglutide injections after she gained 130 pounds in the years since her gastric sleeve surgery in 2015.

However, she later shared that she has since changed to another type of weight loss injection following her experience with semaglutide.

The TLC star told InTouch that she's on "triglycerides." (However, she shared with several other outlets, including Page Six and Us Weekly, that she's on tirzepatide, which is sold under the brand names Mounjaro and Zepbound.)

June shared with In Touch that she's had "no side effects" with her weight loss medication, adding that she's been working out "three or four times a week" and is not eating sweets or drinking sodas.

In multiple interviews, June revealed that she's lost 30 pounds, and is losing up to four pounds a week.

"Even though I'm losing weight, I'm only about three to four pounds a week. It isn't as fast as a gastric sleeve or a gastric bypass, but it is doing it, like, more safer," she told Entertainment Tonight.