Tori Roloff Says Her Dad Didn't Initially Approve Of Her Relationship With Zach

"I can remember getting ready to go on a date with you ... and him being like, 'No, what are you talking about? This is not the guy I pictured for you.'"

Tori Roloff's relationship with her now-husband, Zach, didn't have the instant approval of her father.

During the Thursday episode of the couple's Raising Heights podcast, Tori revealed how her father attempted to intervene in the early days of her relationship Zach.

"I can remember getting ready to go on a date with you and saying who you were and showing him a picture of you and him being like, 'No, what are you talking about?,'" Tori recalled. "'This is not the guy I pictured for you.'"

She continued, "He literally asked, like, 'Are you sure?' multiple times. He was like, 'I don't know about this.'"

But that didn't dissuade Tori, with the pair going on to date after meeting in high school in 2011.

While Tori's dad was unsure about Zach at first, these days, he's his biggest fan.

"Pretty sure my dad likes you better than me now," Tori joked. "My whole family likes you more."

Tori also noted that her dad wasn't the only person in her life to raise concerns about her relationship with Zach, whom she'd go on to marry in 2015.

"I think that there were questions when we started dating from my friends and family, but once everyone met you, they were like, 'Gosh, I get why this girl is into him. I get this scenario, I get this relationship' Height didn't matter."

Despite all that, Tori kept steadfast about her feelings with Zach, with their relationship going from strength to strength over the years.

"Outside opinions shouldn't matter," Tori said. "They could have kept me from happiness and they could have kept you away from happiness as well. We didn't let other people's opinions come between us or our relationship."

She continued, "You look for all these things that are wrong when the person’s not right for you. Once I met you, even though your height is different than what I would have imagined, there was nothing wrong with you. There was nothing that I could pick apart."