Zach and Tori Roloff 'Close Chapter' on Little People, Big World After 25 Seasons

YouTube

The couple revealed on their 'Raising Heights' podcast Thursday that they will be leaving the reality show.

After 25 seasons, Zach and Tori Roloff are saying goodbye to Little People, Big World.

The couple revealed the news on their Raising Heights podcast Thursday, where they officially announced their exit.

"We are not coming back to Little People, Big World. Like, we are done," Tori began. "That part of our lives, that chapter, has closed."

Zach, in agreeance with his wife added, "I think the chapter has closed regardless of us being asked back or not. We've made it pretty clear we're done with that chapter for multiple reasons, the reasons we will get into here."

"But because we've made that pretty clear, they haven't asked us back, technically," he continued. "This last cycle was rough, between the family, the farm deal and we are done with it."

As for why they've decided to move on from reality TV, Tori said the long-running TLC became a project they "no longer" believed in, something she said they started to feel this last season of the show.

"It was no longer a project that we really believed in and so the last year was hard," she shared. "It was hard to show up every day for it."

Adding that filming the currently-airing 25th season was "tough," Zach also shared how "unfortunate" their departure is because of their long run on the show.

Little People, Big World premiered on TLC in March 2006, and followed the lives of the Oregon-based Roloff family. Much of the show has focused on family heads, Matt and Amy, who have since divorced, as well as their son Zach, all of whom have dwarfism.

Zach and Tori's relationship was documented on the series, with Tori joining in season 10 before tying the knot with Zach in 2015.

While Zach and Tori said there were "a lot" of reasons for exiting the show, their three children, Lilah 4, Jackson 6, and Josiah, 21 months, were "a really large portion of our reasoning for maybe not doing the show anymore."

Addressing their departure from the show further, the couple jointly said on Instagram that "there were moments in reality tv that we loved and moments that we didn't, but overall we're grateful to our crew and our producer, and we're excited for our next chapter!"