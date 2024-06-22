Taylor Swift Finally Goes Instagram Official with Travis Kelce in Royal Selfie

Getty

The couple -- who confirmed their romance in September 2023 -- officially debuted their relationship on social media following the first night of Swift's Eras Tour shows in London.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have finally made their romance Instagram official -- and the sweet post featured some very special guests.

The couple -- who confirmed their romance in September 2023 -- officially debuted their relationship on social media following the first night of Swift's Eras Tour shows in London on Friday night.

On Saturday, Swift, 34, shared a selfie on Instagram that featured herself and Kelce, also 34, posing with none other than Prince William and his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝@princeandprincessofwales," Swift wrote in the post's caption, referring to Prince William's birthday.

While Swift and Kelce have been together since last year, this marks the first time either of them has posted the other on social media.

Swifties, of course, went wild over the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end going Instagram official, with many fans praising Swift for using a photo with the royal family to do it. Several users also jokingly pointed out that Kelce was wearing a Team USA hat while posing with royals ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"making your relationship IG/Twitter official from a LONDON show, is so comical…WITH the Royal family, oh this was so thought out sorry Tay, I underestimated your game," a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"that's ig official with the royal family alongside them, she’s so funny," another user said, resharing the photo.

"sharing a picture with the royal family with your boyfriend while he wears a team USA hat is one of the funniest things she ever did i’m not elaborating," a third fan wrote, while another posted, "taylor posting a pic of travis and the royal family is bigger than her being at the superbowl and saying karma is the guy on the chiefs."

Swift and Kelce first sparked romance rumors in late summer 2023, and confirmed their romance in September when Swift attended a Chiefs game. The pair have been publicly supporting each other ever since, with the Grammy winner appearing at many of her beau's games, including the Super Bowl, and Kelce supporting Swift at a handful of Eras Tour concerts -- showing his love for his girlfriend at her shows in Singapore, Paris, Australia and more.

Kelce was just one of the many celebrities who attended night one of three of Swift's Eras Tour London shows on Friday night. (She will return to Wembley Stadium in August for five more shows.)

At one point during the concert, Swift gave her beau an subtle shoutout. While performing her hit "So High School," which many fans speculate is about Kelce, the singer imitated her NFL star boyfriend's touchdown move, pretending to pull back an invisible bow and release an arrow.