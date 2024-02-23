Taylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce 'My Man,' Changes Lyrics During Sydney Show

Getty

And the Australian Swifties loved it!

Taylor Swift is deep in the down under leg of her Eras Tour.

Following her three sold out nights at the Melbourne MCG Stadium -- filled with 96,000 people each show, the biggest audience of her life -- she has ventured up the coast to Sydney.

Someone who was not among the more than 288,000 people in Melbourne was her man, Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end rolled into the country ahead of the Sydney shows to support his girl on stage. Following Swift's consistent support of the Chief's throughout their journey to the Super Bowl win.

To show Swift's appreciation for him making the 18-hour trek from Las Vegas through Honolulu to Sydney -- albeit Swift's private jet would have made it a lot easier -- she changed the lyrics to Karma.

Instead of singing, "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me" she opted for, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" as an homage to the Super Bowl champion.

The Sydney crowd obviously shrieked with excitement at the acknowledgment of his presence who adorned a wrist full of friendship bracelets.

🚨| Taylor Swift changed the "Karma" lyric at tonight's show of 'The Eras Tour'! #SydneyTSTheErasTour



"Karma is the guys on the Chiefs!"



pic.twitter.com/8ItOyZKRov — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 23, 2024 @tswifterastour

This is not the first time the 34-year-old musician has changed the lyrics to Karma for her boyfriend.

She first dropped the lyric in November 2023 at Kelce's first Eras Show as a couple in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Blank Space singer also pointed to Kelce, who sat in the VIP section while performing the line, "That's my man" during Willow off of Swift's 2020 album Evermore.

The 34-year-old football player spent the evening waving, high-fiving fans and giving out guitar picks to Swifties who welcomed him into their community with open arms.

At the end of the show, Kelce was waiting for Swift to finish the show backstage but still seen by eager-eyed Swifties and many caught the couple kiss before they departed Accor Stadium in each other's arms.