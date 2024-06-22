TikTokers Alexandra Madison & Jon Bouffard Reveal Pregnancy Loss: 'We Are Absolutely Devastated'

Getty

TikTok stars Alexandra Madison and Jon Bouffard are sharing some heartbreaking news.

On Friday, the couple announced on TikTok and Instagram that Madison had suffered a pregnancy loss at 26 weeks.

"We are absolutely devastated to share the news that we lost our sweet baby boy this week," Madison wrote alongside black-and-white photos from her pregnancy journey.

"There are no words that can truly capture the depth of this pain. Nothing can prepare you for this," she continued. "Our hearts will never be the same."

"I had the privilege of carrying you for 26 weeks, and we will carry you in our hearts for a lifetime," she added. "Until we meet again, Leo Grey."

Social media influencers, celebrities, and fans took to the comments section of the posts to send their love and support following the couple's devastating loss.

"I love you and our new guardian angel. Here with you always through everything," TikTok star Kat Stickler commented.

"This is heartbreaking. I'm so sorry for your loss of such a sweet angel ❤️," actress Ashley Greene wrote.

Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi said, "I'm so sorry 🙏🏽 he is ALWAYS with you."

"I'm sending you both so much love ♥️," Colton Underwood commented, while former Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold added, "I am so so sorry. My heart breaks for you. 💔 Sending so much love and comfort to you both 🤍."