Meghan Trainor Thought She Once Miscarried During Ryan Seacrest Interview

Getty

Meghan Trainor is sharing the "nightmare" she went through after she learned she was pregnant with her second child.

While appearing on the latest episode of Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals, the singer detailed the moment she believed she suffered a miscarriage during an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

Trainor -- who shares sons Barry, now 10 months, and Riley, 3, with husband Daryl Sabara -- recalled how she performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October 2022 and was bleeding. Initially, she thought it was her period, before she found out she was actually pregnant.

"That morning, I was, like, stoked, beaming with joy, I videotaped it," Trainor, 30, told Last Meals host Josh Scherer, recalling her reaction to learning she was expecting. "I did interviews and they were like, 'How are you?' and I said, 'I'm thriving.' I was so happy."

"And then, right before my last interview, I look down and I'm gushing blood," she continued. "I ruined a chair."

"I go, 'Oh no,' and they're like 'Okay, Ryan Seacrest is on. Go!'" Trainor added.

The "Made You Look" singer said she struggled to keep her emotions in check throughout the Zoom interview.

"I did that whole interview like, 'Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry,' and then got through it," Trainor said. "I shut the computer and was like, 'Hey team I think I’m miscarrying right now.'"

"I went to the bathroom and saw what was happening, and I was like, alright I had a baby this morning, and now they’re gone," she continued. "I was like I'm just gonna keep testing, and the pregnancy stick still said positive."

"I got a blood test done, and it's like the number is zero if you're not pregnant," she added. "My number was 90,000."

Trainor -- who was convinced she was pregnant with twin girls -- then went to the doctor for a six-week scan, only to discover that she was 10 weeks along!

"At six weeks, I went in, and she goes, 'Woah, that’s a 10-week-old baby,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'I've been pregnant this whole time?!' So I was pregnant ever since the [Jimmy] Fallon performance."

"What a nightmare that was," Trainor added, reflecting on the experience now. "Rollercoaster. Like, I told everyone in the household, 'I'm pregnant!' and then later, I was like, 'I lost it.' It was horrific, and then amazing."

Trainor and Sabara welcomed son Barry in July 2023. At the time, the couple confirmed the birth of their son Barry Bruce Trainor in an Instagram post that featured a series of images of their newborn being held by various family members -- including solo pictures of the child bundled up in the hospital room.