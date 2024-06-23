Hugh Grant Weighs in on Taylor Swift's 'Gigantic Boyfriend' as He Brings Family to Eras Tour

Getty

Hugh Grant was among celebs like Tom Cruise and even Prince William and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte who've come to see Taylor Swift as her Eras Tour hit Wembley Stadium in London.

The stars keep coming out to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as it stops at London's Wembley Stadium for eight days. As seen on social media, boyfriend Travis Kelce has been there, as have a slew of star-studded fans -- including a few royals.

While everyone appeared to be having a great time, the famously curmudgeonly Grant perhaps gave the only review that needs to be read -- and it was a sweet shout-out to everyone involved.

"Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend," Grant wrote on X/Twitter, seemingly just after the show. He immediately followed this with a "tequilashots" hashtag, implying he and Kelce may have knocked back on or more.

Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 23, 2024 @HackedOffHugh

His post went on, "Thanks so much from one ageing London by, wife and thrilled 8 year old," concluding his message with another hashtag: "halfgirlhalfbracelet."

While it's not clear if Grant and his family got to meet Swift, she did share a pic alongside Kelce, Prince William and his royal kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Night 1 of her Wembley stop -- which just so happened to also mark her going Instagram Official with Kelce.

Meanwhile, TMZ had footage of Jason and Travis Kelce sitting just behind Cruise during Night 2, with everyone seeming to have a great time, while social media is littered with grainy footage of famous faces.