How 71-Year-Old Marissa Teijo Is Making History as Oldest Miss Texas USA Contestant

More inclusive rule changes that removed age limits, as well as other factors for potential contestants, come on the heels of both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA resigning within two days of one another just last month.

A 71-year-old woman from El Paso is testing the relaxing of rules at the Miss Universe organization as she becomes the oldest contestant in the Miss Texas USA pageant. Marissa Teijo is proud to be making history.

"I feel that all women now have a new stage of opportunity, strength and beauty," Teijo said in an email received by USA Today. Teijo is among seven women from El Paso and 75 total who competed in Houston for the title of Miss Texas USA on Saturday.

"I am delighted to be a part of this incredible new experience as a contestant in the Miss Texas USA pageant," she captioned a post on her Instagram ahead of the pageant.

"In doing so, I hope to inspire women to strive to be their best physical and mental self and believe there is beauty at any age."

The winner of the Miss Texas USA Pageant moves on to the Miss USA Pageant, and finally that winner will compete against women from around the world in the Miss Universe Pageant. Aarieanna Ware, last year's Miss Dallas, ultimately took home the title, per NBC News.

The CEO of Teijo's agency, Bazaar Models, said she's proud to represent such diversity. "I represent women of all shapes, ages, and races," she said ahead of the pageant. "As I prepare my team to compete at Miss Texas, I’m thrilled to support these women who inspire me as a leader every day."

Age isn't the only limit that's been lifted by the Miss Universe organization, either. As noted by USA Today, contestants are now also able to be married, divorced, and/or pregnant while competing -- with the policy having been in place since 2023, per the Miss Texas USA website.

While this development is sure to bring applause to the increasingly controversial world of beauty pageants, the Miss Universe organization has been facing more scrutiny after both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA resigned their posts in May.

It was early in the month when both reigning champs returned their crowns. Miss USA Noelia Voigt, 24, announced May 6 that she was stepping down without specifying exactly why. She posted to her Instagram the following message, in part: "Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth."

"We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties," the organization said in a statement. "The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time."

After Voigt stepped down, Savannah Gankiewidz of Hawai'i assumed the title. Internet sleuths quickly noticed that the first letter of each sentence in Voigt's lengthy statement seemed to spell out a message, per NBC News: "I am silenced."

Just two days later, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava, 17, announced her own resignation from the title, citing issues with the organization. "After careful consideration, I’ve decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization," she posted to her Instagram.

Social media director Claudia Michelle also resigned, claiming that she had observed Voigt's mental health "decline" and "disrespect" toward Srivastrava and her family in her own Instagram post. The former Miss Teen USA was the first Mexican-Indian Miss New Jersey Teen USA winner.

After Srivastava stepped down, her runner-up, Stephanie Skinner, 19, declined her crown. "I worked so hard and sacrificed so much for this goal to become Miss Teen USA," the teen told People on May 13, "and although this title was a dream of mine, I believe one thing I will never give up is my character." The position remains empty.

While both former title holders are held by non-disclosure agreements, their mothers appeared on Good Morning America and alleged claims of abuse, bullying, and poor treatment.

In response to everything that has come out, Miss USA Organization CEO Laylah Rose said in a statement to NBC News her goal is "to inspire women to always create new dreams, have the courage to explore it all, and continue to preserve integrity along the way."