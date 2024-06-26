Prince Jackson Pays Tribute To Father Michael Jackson On 15th Death Anniversary

Getty

Prince Jackson remembers his father on the 15th anniversary of death: 'The world felt better with you in it.'

Prince Jackson, 27, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to his late father, Michael Jackson, on the 15th anniversary of his death.

Prince shared an image of Michael surrounded by a crowd during his performance of "Heal the World" for the 1993 Super Bowl XXVII Halftime Show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

"Miss you pops," he wrote. "The world felt better with you in it."

Michael has three children: Prince and Paris Jackson, 26, who he shared with his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, 65, and his youngest child Bigi (formerly known as Blanket) Jackson, 22, whose biological mother was Michael's surrogate and whose identity remains unknown to the public.

The post also played audio from the 1985 charity single "We Are the World" by USA for Africa, a group of several musicians including Michael who co-wrote it with Lionel Richie.

The King of Pop unexpectedly passed away at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009 due to going into cardiac arrest from an overdose of anesthetic propofol. His personal physician, Conrad Murray, was sentenced to four years in prison after being charged with involuntary manslaughter due to administering the general anesthetic to Michael.

Recently, Lionsgate acquired the rights to the pop star's story and Michael, an upcoming biopic, is in post-production. It is expected to be released on April 18, 2025 and Michael's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will be playing the role of him in his adult life. The film will cover Michael's lifelong career from joining his family's band, the Jackson 5, up until his death.

While Paris has been in the spotlight with her acting and music careers, Jackson's three children haven't had many public appearances together since their father's passing. However, the three attended the press night performance for MJ: The Musical in London, England on March 27, 2024.