Prince Jackson Says Michael Jackson Talked To Him About 'Insecurity' Regarding His 'Physical Appearance'

"He wanted to see if he could smooth out his appearance, to help with his security on his physical appearance," said Prince Jackson

Prince Jackson is opening up about his father, Michael Jackson's, struggle with vitiligo and how it caused insecurity.

While speaking on Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, Prince, 26, said that his father was "always explaining to me, speaking about that."

"I think it was even in the autopsy report," said Prince. "I think the cause of it is up for speculation, but it's either vitiligo or some form of lupus contributed to the vitiligo."

"He had a lot of insecurity around, kind of looking blotchy in his appearance," continued Prince. "So he wanted to see if he could smooth out his appearance, to help with his security on his physical appearance."

Michael previously opened up about his skin condition in an interview with Oprah, after there was speculation that Jackson was trying to alter his skin tone.

"I have a skin disorder, the pigmentation of my skin. It is something I cannot help," said Jackson. "When people make up stories that I don't want to be who I am, it hurts me. It's a problem for me. I can't control it. But what about all the millions of people who sit in the sun to become darker, to become other than what they are? Nobody says nothing about that."

"It's in my family, I can't control it. It makes me very sad," he said. "I try to control it, and using makeup evens it out because I have blotches on my skin and I have to even it out. But you know what's funny? Why is that so important? That's not important to me."