Khloe Kardashian Turns 40 with Reflective Post About Getting Older, Tributes from Family

While her mom Kris Jenner, shared a long tribute about her third child, "You are the most amazing daughter and have been the greatest gift in life, but watching you as a mommy has been so remarkable for me."

Khloé Kardashian has entered a new decade -- her 40s!

In true Kardashian tradition, lengthy tributes are starting to trickle in from the reality star's friends and family -- with her mom Kris Jenner kicking things off, opening up about how lucky she feels to have her as a daughter.

"You are one of the most wonderful loves of my life, and I cherish each and every glorious memory we have ever made. You are the most amazing daughter and have been the greatest gift in life, but watching you as a mommy has been so remarkable for me," the 68-year-old wrote in an Instagram post as she shared a carousel of photos with Khloé from throughout her life.

"You are such a joyful, happy, funny slice of life and when I'm with you, you always make me feel so special and so happy to be around you," Kris continued, calling Khloé "someone so truly special and have the most amazing creativity, style, energy, beauty and love that exudes from you."

"I love your strength and your sensitivity and your vulnerability and your support. Happy birthday, my beautiful girl and may all of your dreams come true," she concluded. "I love you beyond measure, more than I can ever explain in words, and you will always be my Bunny 🐰 love, Mommy 💞💞💞."

Khloé also shared a reel celebrating her big day, reminiscing with a collection of photos when she was younger, along with a video of her family singing "Happy Birthday" as a cake is brought in. Rob Kardashian makes a rare appearance in the clip, though it's unclear when the footage was filmed.

"Deeply Grateful For Every Moment ✨🤍 I love you," she wrote alongside the reel. "I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!"

Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq shared a selfie with The Kardashians star on Instagram, labelling her birthday as one of her "favorite days."

"I'm so proud of you woman. Just two girls, now look at us. It’s all up from here," she continued. "Thank you for loving me. Prioritizing our relationship and the gift we share."

"I love you more than anyone would ever understand," Khloé' replied, while Kris added, "You are such a blessing in our lives. What a beautiful post for our girl. I love you, Malika. 💞🙏🏼."