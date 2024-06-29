Rachel Leviss Shares Why She 'Had to End' Romance with Matthew Dunn After a Month

Getty

Rachel Leviss is opening up about her short-lived romance with Matthew Dunn.

On the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, the former Vanderpump Rules star shared why she "had to end" her relationship with the businessman after only a month of dating.

"He told me one thing and his actions were different," Leviss began.

"I asked him not to post on social media because it was too soon in the relationship," she continued. "We were dating for a month."

The 29-year-old said when she went to the Stagecoach country music festival in late April, Dunn changed his Facebook profile picture to a photo of them together.

"The media caught wind of that, and it was just this whole thing," she recalled.

"I had to end it," Leviss continued. "It was sad because we had a good connection and good conversation and he was emotionally stable and emotionally intelligent. Obviously, those are standard things, but those were new things for me to experience."

"It just seemed like maybe he either had an impulse control issue, because we agreed not to do that -- or he wanted to post to show me off," she added.

Leviss and Dunn sparked romance rumors in April 2024. The former's publicist seemingly confirmed the news to PEOPLE at the time, but said their relationship wasn't serious.

"It's a little too soon to jump to any labels," Leviss' publicist said. "They met a little over a month ago and are friends just getting to know each other. They met and are hanging out."

The reality star's romance with Dunn came after she vowed to take a break from dating following her relationship with Tom Sandoval.

Leviss and her Vanderpump Rules costar, of course, were involved in a cheating scandal after the two had a months-long secret affair when Sandoval was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix. Their affair came to light in March 2023. Viewers watched as it was exposed on the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, and blew up on the three-part reunion.

Leviss entered a mental health facility following the reunion, and she and Sandoval reportedly split in May 2023.

During a January 2024 episode of her podcast, Leviss shared that she planned to step away from dating for a year.

"I'm not dating for a year, and in doing that, I'm just focusing on myself and after this talk, focusing on my emotions that come up for me, like what are my own needs that I need met, and not adding an additional person into the equation, so that it is just focused on me and other people as well my friends and family and the people that are in my inner circle that are safe friends," she said at the time.

On Thursday's episode of Rachel Goes Rogue, Leviss said she's "ready" to get back into dating, and shared that she's "hoping to manifest a fun summer fling" that "could lead to something more serious.

"[I've] gotten my life in order enough where I'm open to that," she shared, adding, "I'm looking forward to it. I'm looking for someone who is safe and reliable and emotionally mature, emotionally stable, and someone who's gonna treat me right."

However, Leviss shared that she has some new guidelines when it comes to dating, particularly regarding sex.