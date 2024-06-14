Why Rachel Leviss Says She Wants to Watch Ex Tom Sandoval on The Traitors

Getty

Leviss revealed that she watched her ex compete on 'Special Forces' last year, claiming he wanted her to do it with him before adding she felt "a little bit of joy seeing him go through painful experiences."

Rachel Leviss is sharing her thoughts on her ex, Tom Sandoval, appearing in the upcoming season of The Traitors.

On Wednesday's episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, the former Vanderpump Rules star revealed her interest in watching her ex compete in the Peacock series, calling him a "master manipulator."

"I think I might have to tune in to watch that," said Leviss, 29.

"I have been watching last season's Traitors," she went on to add. "It's very ... the dynamic is interesting. I don't know many of the people on the cast, but I may have to tune in for this because I feel like he is a master manipulator."

"It would be very interesting to see his tactics in a situation where it's encouraged to be manipulative," she explained. "Put on your psychology cap for this one 'cause it sounds very entertaining."

Sandoval will compete on the reality series alongside a handful of reality stars and public figures, including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, The Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley, and Britney Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari. (Check out the gallery, below, to see the full list of everyone who is set to star in The Traitors Season 3).

Leviss and Sandoval, of course, were involved in a cheating scandal after the two had a months-long secret affair when the latter was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix. Their affair came to light in March 2023. Viewers watched as it was exposed on the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, and blew up on the three-part reunion.

Leviss entered a mental health facility following the reunion, and she and Sandoval reportedly split in May 2023.

Sandoval later appeared in Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, which was filmed in New Zealand's South Island. Leviss shared on Wednesday's episode of her podcast that she tuned in to watch Sandoval compete on the quasi-military training television series.

"I watched Special Forces," Leviss said.

She then claimed that she was asked to be a celebrity contestant on the show as well.

"I did get asked to be on that and Tom was trying to convince me to go on Special Forces with him," Leviss continued. I'm like, 'Are you kidding me? I'm going to get out of this in-patient treatment facility and go right into a horrible, traumatic situation where they're all yelling at me and tell me I'm a piece of [s--t], all that stuff?' "No. No. That's, like, opposite of what I want."

"I did watch that and I did have a little bit of joy seeing him go through painful experiences," she admitted with a laugh.

Meanwhile, following her time in the mental health facility, it was announced that Leviss would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules for Season 11. Despite her decision not to return, she was a frequent topic of discussion on the season as the cast dealt with the fallout of Scandoval. However, Leviss reacted to the episodes as they aired on her podcast, and later filed a revenge porn lawsuit against Sandoval and Madix.

During the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion, which aired last month, the former couple wasn't able to comment on the litigation since it's still ongoing, but they still hit back at Leviss for taking legal action.