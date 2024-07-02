Lindsay Lohan Feels Like 'Little Kid Again' Returning to Disney Studios for Freaky Friday 2

Getty

The actress is feeling nostalgic as she returns to the Mouse House for the highly-anticipated sequel.

Lindsay Lohan got a little emotional while discussing the upcoming sequel of 2003's Freaky Friday, as it enters production at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California.

The Mean Girls actress opened up on Nightline about her positive experience so far on production, her friendship with her on-screen mother Jamie Lee Curtis and welcoming her son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas in July 2023.

Lohan described Freaky Friday 2's set environment as being "a lot of fun" and "having a lot of laughs" before recalling memories made while filming some of her notable works on the Disney lots.

"I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just Freaky Friday for me. That’s The Parent Trap, that’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, that’s Herbie. It’s so many moments for me," Lohan said. "So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again."

The 2003 family comedy earned Lohan two Teen Choice Awards and an MTV Movie Award. It remains her most commercially successful film up to date -- earning her roughly $160 million in the worldwide box office.

"I'm so grateful for every moment of it. Every second… I'm going to, like, get emotional. It's a great experience," Lohan added.

The 38-year-old actress also reflected on staying connected with Curtis over the years saying, "You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? If you can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it's like you never separated."

Curtis and Lohan are reprising their roles as mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman. Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao are all set to return.